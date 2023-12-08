Starbucks sent a letter to the union saying it expects to reach a contract with unionized workers next year.

The coffee chain and Workers United have been fighting for two years.

According to the NLRB, at least 370 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to form a union.

Starbucks said Friday it is committed to bargaining with its unionized workers and reaching a labor agreement next year, a major reversal for the coffee chain after fighting the unionization of its U.S. stores for two years.

In a letter to Workers United union President Lynn Fox, Starbucks chief partnering officer Sarah Kelly said the current bargaining impasse between the two sides “should not be acceptable to either of us.” Kelly asked for bargaining to resume in January.

“We will set completion of bargaining and ratification of the contracts in 2024 as an ambitious and optimistic goal,” Kelly wrote in the letter.

In a statement distributed by Workers United, Fox said it was reviewing the letter and would respond.

Fox said, “We have never said no to a meeting with Starbucks. Anything that moves the negotiations forward in a positive way is welcome.”

Workers United said the last bargaining session between the two sides was on May 23.

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, voting to form a union. It was the first company-owned store to join a union in more than three decades.

Since then, at least 370 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to form a union, according to the National Labor Relations Board. There are approximately 9,600 company-owned Starbucks stores in the U.S.

Employees at 19 US Starbucks stores have filed petitions with the NLRB to decertify the union as bargaining representatives at their stores, but none of those stores have voted about removing the union. The NLRB can delay a decertification vote if an employer refuses to bargain.

The unionizing workers say they are demanding higher wages, more consistent schedules and more say on issues such as store safety and workload during busy times. Seattle-based Starbucks has said its stores run more efficiently if it can work directly with its own employees rather than through a third party.

But this process has been controversial. Twice, federal courts have ordered Starbucks to reinstate employees who were fired after leading unionization efforts at their stores. Regional offices of the National Labor Relations Board have issued 120 complaints against Starbucks for unfair labor practices, including refusing to bargain and reserving pay increases and other benefits for non-union workers.

In October, Starbucks sued Workers United in federal court, demanding that it stop using the Starbucks Workers United name for a group organizing its employees because that group had posted pro-Palestinian messages on social media. Had posted. Workers United countered, saying Starbucks had defamed the union by suggesting it supports violence. Starbucks said Friday that the lawsuit is moving forward.

Starbucks said Friday that its changing stance reflects its desire to support all of its employees. In his letter to Fox, Kelly pledged that the company would respect the participants in the bargaining and refrain from abusive conduct or language.

But Starbucks may also change its position for business reasons. It reported record revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September, and its full-year revenue rose nearly 12% to $35.9 billion.

But the company’s stock has fallen 10% since Nov. 16, when 5,000 workers at more than 200 unionized Starbucks stores went on strike during the company’s annual Red Cup Day promotion. Placer.ai, an analytics company, said American holiday visits to Starbucks appear to be down from a year ago, following a steep decline.

The company is also trying to lead an effort by the Strategic Organizing Center, a labor group, to elect three pro-union candidates to Starbucks’ board of directors next year.

