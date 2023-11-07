Starbucks raises US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers

The Starbucks logo is seen at a store in downtown Pittsburgh on March 14, 2017.



Starbucks is raising pay and benefits for most of its U.S. hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales.

But the company said Monday that unionized workers will not be eligible for some of these perks, a sign of continuing tensions between the Seattle coffee giant and a union trying to organize its U.S. stores.

At least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to form a union as of 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have not yet reached a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks has 9,600 company-operated stores in the US.

Starbucks said Monday it will increase wages — which currently average $17.50 an hour — starting Jan. 1. Both union and non-union store employees who have worked four years or less will receive a raise of 3% or 4%, depending on years of service. ,

The company said that employees who have worked five years or more will be eligible for a 5% increase, but since this is a new benefit, it must be negotiated with Workers United and so it is not applicable to union stores. Not available.

Workers United rejected that claim and said it would file unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the NLRB.

“Withholding profits from unionized shops is against the law,” the union said.

Starbucks said it is reducing the amount of time hourly employees have to work before accruing vacation days from a year to 90 days. This benefit is also available only to workers in non-unionized shops.

The company also announced a new North American Barista Championship for employees in the US and Canada. The program also will not be available to employees at unionized stores because it involves prize money and travel, the company said.

Starbucks’ action goes against a September ruling by an NLRB administrative law judge, who ruled that the company acted illegally last fall when it raised wages only for non-union workers. Starbucks has appealed that decision, saying that NLRB standards do not allow employers to make unilateral changes to unionized employees’ wages or benefits.

