Starbucks Odyssey to release new NFTs this week! – NFTevening.com – Cryptosaurus

Starbucks is offering a new set of NFTs as part of its Odyssey Rewards program. The First Store Collection consists of 5,000 NFTs and will be released on April 19. Each NFT is priced at $100 and includes a “multimedia collage of photos, in-store textures, and prominent icons.”

In particular, the chain’s first store – in Seattle’s Pike Place Market – inspired the artwork. Additionally, app users will get 1,500 points as a reward when they purchase NFTs. Starbucks Odyssey was first released as a closed beta test in December, and upcoming releases indicate that the app may soon be available to the public. Let’s dive in!

Starbucks has made significant progress in incorporating blockchain technology into its rewards program. Notably, the upcoming release of the First Store Collection follows the success of the company’s previous NFT drops. The new collection features unique digital souvenirs that highlight the iconic Starbucks brand, giving users the chance to own a piece of the company’s history.

Starbucks is also testing its own Web3 platform, Odyssey. It aims to provide customers with a more immersive and rewarding experience through the use of blockchain technology. Interestingly, the platform has been beta tested and will soon be rolled out to the public.

With the rollout of the Odyssey Web3 rewards program, Starbucks customers will have access to a range of unique rewards that leverage NFTs and blockchain technology. Specifically, users will earn points by engaging with Starbucks content and purchasing drinks from its stores. Additionally, prizes will include a virtual coffee preparation class and a donation to Feeding America, among other things. Additionally, users can also name a tree at Starbucks’ coffee farm in Costa Rica or get a custom Starbucks tumbler with their NFT art.

Ultimately, Starbucks is leading the way in mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and creating a more engaging customer experience in the process.

Starbucks has entered the NFT market with NFT drops including the Holiday Cheer Edition 1 and Siren Collection. Holiday Cheer Edition 1 was the first NFT drop, distributed for free to early adopters. The NFT featured a holiday-themed design and gained popularity among collectors, with some of them selling for over $2,000 on the official Nifty Gateway secondary market.

The Siren Collection was Starbucks’ latest NFT drop, consisting of a stamp with an intricate design featuring the company’s iconic mermaid logo. Siren NFTs are a hot commodity in the secondary market, with prices starting at $500 each.

Starbucks is now preparing for its next NFT drop, the First Store Collection. The collection features a set of 5,000 NFTs, or stamps, that pay homage to the company’s first store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. Additionally, each NFT is priced at $100, and purchasing it earns app users 1,500 points. Given the decline in popularity of Starbucks’ previous NFTs, the NFTs are expected to sell out quickly.

