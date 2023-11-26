Starbucks' new CEO reveals his favorite coffee order after 6 months of working side by side with baristas

Laxman Narasimhan has been the CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company for more than a year. During that time he told Luck In the past month, he’s been able to taste several Starbucks drinks — and even learn to prepare an entire menu as a barista. Despite his status as number one at Starbucks, he lacks fancy interest. Their drinks cost just $3.35 – on the low end of the ubiquitous coffee chain, which can cost up to $5.95 for a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino.

“My favorite drink at Starbucks is the Doppio Espresso Macchiato with some hot milk,” Narasimhan said. He said he prefers skim milk because it is the closest way to replicate the taste of South Indian coffee when Narasimhan lives in the US, and is from Pune, a large city in southwest India.

Sometimes, the CEO — whose lengthy resume includes a lengthy C-level career at PepsiCo — will indulge in more luxurious Starbucks offerings. He said he has tasted and been “very pleasantly surprised” by the whiskey barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee, which is available at Starbucks Roastery stores. “It doesn’t contain alcohol. It has a cube of ice in it and is a wonderful drink that I have thoroughly enjoyed.”

Narasimhan honed his diverse tastes through 40 hours of training and six months working as a barista with Starbucks partners while preparing for the CEO program. “The idea was to really immerse myself in the business, understand the culture, understand it from a partner’s perspective, and also become really good at coffee, which I love to drink,” he told Alan Murray and Michael in an episode. Told Lev-Ram. lead next podcast. Working in stores across continents helped Narasimhan “understand the true meaning of being a Starbucks employee”.

Since taking over the reins from former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz, Narasimhan has made clear his intentions to prioritize Starbucks corporate’s relationship with its in-store employees. Recent successful financial results have proved that their efforts are paying off, he said. Earlier this month, the chain reported an 11.4% increase in quarterly sales, equivalent to $9.37 billion. It also shared plans to add about 15,000 new locations, mostly outside the US, to its existing more than 20,000 non-US stores.

Narasimhan is clearly a radical about work-life balance; He meditates daily, exercises 150 to 250 minutes a week, and largely avoids answering work calls after 6 p.m. And even the CEO of a Fortune 100 company doesn’t drink alcohol. Very Awesome help; He avoids any coffee after 2:00 p.m. At that time, he told Murray and Lev-Ram, he switches to one of Starbucks’ “wonderful line of teas.”

