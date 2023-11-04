Starbucks leans into Apple, Microsoft, Amazon partnerships

Starbucks, which originated from a small coffee shop in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1971, has come a long way, with more than 38,000 stores worldwide and upping its game with the help of Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. A new plan has been made to increase.

The trio is part of a plan to grow the coffee giant under the direction of CEO Lakshman Narasimhan, who has been in the role for less than a year after joining the company in March.

Narasimhan and his team of executives on Thursday launched a new strategy for growth in New York City that includes saving $3 billion, adding 55,000 stores globally by 2050 and doubling its 75,000 rewards members with the help of Big Tech. Is.

Starbucks introduces ‘triple shot’ for growth

Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer, told investors Thursday, “We’re also activating our digital relationships through personalized promotions that encourage customers to discover new products and promotions throughout the day, including noon. “Will inspire you to establish new routines.”

They saw a 26% increase in ‘all day breakfast’ in the afternoon. “The combination of the right products, broad customer reach and personalized marketing is a powerful driver of our business, as we saw in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.” He added.

Microsoft is already working behind the scenes, using its cloud technology, Azure, to process customer feedback, including how to improve the Starbucks mobile app. This type of “personalization” can help with food or drink preferences. They’ve already cleared up a function through the app that wasn’t always clear depending on which store you were ordering from.

Amazon is partnering with the company to open two Amazon Go concept stores in New York City. Locations will offer a full Starbucks menu and select food items, with some offering a lounge area to power up or grab a workstation.

As far as Apple is concerned, there are few details available at this time, according to the company. But a look at their relationship takes us to 2007, when the two announced free in-store WiFi access for iTunes under the leadership of then-CEO Steve Jobs and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who retired from the company this year. But retained the title. Life President Emeritus.

Fox Business has been told that details are forthcoming regarding Apple, as well as two new, soon-to-be-revealed partners in the hospitality and financial industries. The company already has an ongoing partnership with Delta.

Starbucks shares are up more than 3% year to date, lagging the S&P 500’s 13.5% rise.

