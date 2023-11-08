Starbucks is raising wages, benefits for most workers, but unionized ones won’t get some perks

After a fiscal year with record sales, Starbucks announced it would raise hourly wages and benefits for most of its US employees.

The company announced Monday that most U.S. hourly workers will get at least a 3% incremental pay raise starting Jan. 1. Employees with two to five years of service will receive a raise of at least 4%, and employees with five years or more of service will receive a raise of at least 4%. Get at least 5%, depending on the company.

Starbucks says it currently pays its hourly workers an average of $17.50 an hour. Last week, the company announced that by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, it expects to double hourly earnings from 2020 through more hours and higher pay.

Starbucks’ fight with the union continues

But Starbucks said these wage increases and benefits cannot be “unilaterally implemented” for unionized stores, as tensions continue between the company and the union.

At least 366 Starbucks stores in the U.S. have voted to form unions by 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and Starbucks has yet to partner with Workers United, the union representing workers at any of those stores. Agreement has not been reached.

Starbucks operates approximately 9,600 stores in the US, in addition to approximately 6,600 licensed stores.

Starbucks also announced that hourly employees will receive only 90 days of paid vacation instead of a year starting in February, a benefit only available to non-union store workers.

In a statement shared with USA TODAY, Workers United said the new benefits are “a victory for our campaign, and show that when workers join together and raise their voices, we can empower companies to make such changes.” “What they would never do if we did not stand by.”

But the union also said in the statement that denying some new benefits to unionized stores is against the law and a “clear continuation” of an “illegal union-busting campaign,” and said it would file unfair labor practice charges.

