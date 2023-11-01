Starbucks’ fourth-quarter increase in pricing, after a 6% decline this year
SBUX stock has seen a 15% decline from the $105 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in SBUX stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 9% in 2021, -15% in 2022, and -7% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 7% in 2023 – indicating that SBUX underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could SBUX face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?
Our forecast indicates a valuation of Starbucks at $109 per share, which is about 17% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis Starbucks Earnings Preview: What to expect in fiscal Q4? for more information.
(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates
Trefis estimates Starbucks’ Q4 2023 revenue will be about $8.8 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. Coffee King’s adjusted revenue increased 13% to $9.2 billion in the second quarter, including a 10% increase in global comparable sales. The chain also posted a healthy balance between growing customer traffic and increased spending. Average tickets grew 4% and transactions grew 5% during the quarter. There are now 31.4 million active US loyalty members, a 15% increase year-over-year. The company has approximately 37,222 stores as of Q3, and half of the stores are located in international locations. But by 2030, the goal is to operate in 55,000 locations globally – of which China will be a key growth market. The important question here is, will the brand continue to expand as it is already ubiquitous? The coffee giant’s management may possibly be overly optimistic about its long-term expansion prospects. For full year 2023, we expect Starbucks’ revenue to grow 12% year-over-year to $36.1 billion.
(2) EPS is also likely to modestly beat consensus estimates
Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings per share are expected to be 96 cents per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate. Q2 adjusted EPS was $1.00, up 25% from last year. The company’s consolidated non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 17.4% of sales from 16.9% a year ago. Margin growth was driven by sales gains, pricing and productivity improvements.
(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price
According to our Starbucks valuation, with FY2023 EPS estimates of around $3.45 and a P/E multiple of 31.6x, this translates to a price of $109, which is around 17% above the current market price.
It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. SBUX Peers shows how Starbucks stock compares to its peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.
