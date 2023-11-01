Starbucks’ fourth-quarter increase in pricing, after a 6% decline this year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 24: People walking past a branch of the coffeehouse chain Starbucks , [+] On October 24, 2023 in London, England. The American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasteries Reserve, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Seattle. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) getty images

[Note: Starbucks

SBUX

’ fiscal year ended in early October]

starbucks stock (NASDAQ

NDAQ

:SBUX), the world’s leading roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide, is scheduled to report its Q4 2023 results on Tuesday, November 2. We expect SBUX stock to trade higher in its fourth with revenue and earnings slightly above expectations. Quarterly results. The company’s Q3 operating margin improved from 15.9% in 2022 to 17.4% in 2023 due to improvements in sales profit, pricing and productivity. This compares to operating margin growth of 14.5% in Q1 2023 and 14.3% in Q2 2023. Starbucks’ long-term operating trend outlook is bright as it continues to focus on increasing customer satisfaction across its sales footprint. As per Q3 results, China revenue grew 51% compared to soft comparables which also included the lockdown. There are signs that coffee consumption is increasing in China, which will help drive growth for the chain. Additionally, Starbucks plans to make significant investments in the region to enhance its digital capabilities and accelerate the rewards program there. For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue growth of 10% to 12% and EPS growth of 16% to 17%.

SBUX stock has seen a 15% decline from the $105 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in SBUX stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 9% in 2021, -15% in 2022, and -7% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 7% in 2023 – indicating that SBUX underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could SBUX face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of Starbucks at $109 per share, which is about 17% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis Starbucks Earnings Preview: What to expect in fiscal Q4? for more information.

SBUX Earnings Estimates for FY2023Q4 trefis

(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Starbucks’ Q4 2023 revenue will be about $8.8 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. Coffee King’s adjusted revenue increased 13% to $9.2 billion in the second quarter, including a 10% increase in global comparable sales. The chain also posted a healthy balance between growing customer traffic and increased spending. Average tickets grew 4% and transactions grew 5% during the quarter. There are now 31.4 million active US loyalty members, a 15% increase year-over-year. The company has approximately 37,222 stores as of Q3, and half of the stores are located in international locations. But by 2030, the goal is to operate in 55,000 locations globally – of which China will be a key growth market. The important question here is, will the brand continue to expand as it is already ubiquitous? The coffee giant’s management may possibly be overly optimistic about its long-term expansion prospects. For full year 2023, we expect Starbucks’ revenue to grow 12% year-over-year to $36.1 billion.

(2) EPS is also likely to modestly beat consensus estimates

Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings per share are expected to be 96 cents per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate. Q2 adjusted EPS was $1.00, up 25% from last year. The company’s consolidated non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 17.4% of sales from 16.9% a year ago. Margin growth was driven by sales gains, pricing and productivity improvements.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

According to our Starbucks valuation, with FY2023 EPS estimates of around $3.45 and a P/E multiple of 31.6x, this translates to a price of $109, which is around 17% above the current market price.

SBUX returns compared to Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

