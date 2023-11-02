Starbucks cuts outlook even as big orders boost growth

(Bloomberg) — Starbucks Corp. beat sales expectations for its iced lattes on resilient demand, but it still missed a key annual growth target that Wall Street had expected it would struggle to meet.

Same-store sales rose 8% in the quarter to October 1, beating the average analyst estimate of 6.3%. The increase was driven by a higher number of transactions and larger orders, according to results released on Thursday. The U.S. and China performed better than expected on that metric, which tracks the performance of stores open for more than a year.

That strength is mirrored by the results of many other food-and-beverage companies so far this earnings season. While shoppers are starting to step back from big-ticket purchases of things like boats and refrigerators, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co. and other purveyors of more affordable indulgences are holding on even amid the high temperatures . Interest rates and persistent inflation.

Still, Starbucks said it now expects global and U.S. same-store sales to grow 5% to 7% over the next year, stepping back from a more aggressive outlook last fall. The cut likely comes as a relief to investors who thought the target was too big from the start as concerns grew about the financial health of U.S. consumers and China’s slow economic recovery. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg on Wednesday expect the company to fall short of its previous target.

Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said on a call with analysts Thursday that the updated range offers the chain a “more balanced approach” to earnings growth. Starbucks is still looking for annual revenue growth of 10% to 12% — though now at a lower level — and expects earnings per share to grow 15% to 20%. Among other factors, it will depend on new store development and numerous efficiency initiatives to meet its goals.

“We are confident about the momentum in our business and headroom globally,” Chief Executive Officer Lakshman Narasimhan said in the statement.

Shares jumped 12% in premarket trading in New York. The stock had slipped 7.9% this year through Wednesday’s close, lagging the S&P 500 index’s 10% gain.

Starbucks’ quarterly revenue was $9.4 billion, exceeding expectations. Earnings were $1.06 per share, beating estimates. The chain’s recent strategies to attract customers include the early rollout of its fall lineup and new products like Frozen Refreshers. Its customers are also increasingly ordering more food, increasing transaction sizes.

Additionally, Starbucks is seeking to improve the speed of service. Narasimhan said on Thursday that these initiatives have boosted revenue growth, increased efficiency and expanded margins. The CEO is expected to provide an update on the strategy at his first investor day at an event in New York at 4 p.m., which founder Howard Schultz will also not attend.

