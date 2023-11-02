Starbucks beats earnings estimates: US consumer remains resilient, but China retreats

Starbucks (SBUX) reported some fiscal Q4 earnings Thursday morning. Although it beat most estimates, it was still a tale of two countries.

American consumers are still willing to shell out the money for their pumpkin spice and chai tea lattes, but Chinese consumers are tightening their wallets.

Starbucks’ total revenue rose 11% to nearly $9.4 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $9.28 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.06, beating estimates of $0.97. Global same-store sales increased 8% due to a 4% increase in ticket size and a 3% increase in traffic.

Shares of the coffee giant rose more than 10% after the market opened.

In North America and the US, consumers were willing to pay more for their premium seasonal drinks, and they added record amounts of food to their orders. Same-store sales in the US rose 8%.

“Increased promotional activity and the earlier launches of pumpkin and fall drink lineups have supported traffic in a tough discretionary spending backdrop,” Baird analyst David Tarantino said in a note to clients ahead of earnings. Last quarter celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

On a call with investors, CEO Lakshman Narasimhan said the team is “keeping an eye on uncertain economies and markets around the world,” adding that customer demand and sentiment remain strong. This, he said, reflects Starbucks’ place in customers’ routines and “the long-term sustainability of this business.”

Its international business saw weakness due to lower ticket sizes as coffee drinkers in China pulled back amid a slowing economy.

International same-store sales rose 5%, less than the 6.29% expected by Wall Street. China’s same-store sales rose 5%, beating estimates. Although footfall increased by 8%, people placed fewer orders, with the average ticket size falling by 3%.

Narasimhan said the team felt good about the “overall returns” in China, adding that he was “very pleased with how the business is progressing despite all the headwinds there over the last few years.”

Over the years, Starbucks has invested more in its international business. It recently announced its 20,000th location outside North America and plans to expand to 9,000 stores in China with about 1,000 new stores per year over the next two years.

At the end of the last quarter, stores in the US (16,352 locations) and China (6,806 locations) made up 61% of the company’s global portfolio.

The company added 816 new stores last quarter, bringing the total to 38,038 stores, of which 52% were company-operated and 48% were licensed locations. Its stores have benefited from customers returning to pre-Covid routines and China relaxing its strict lockdown in 2023.

Its loyalty program is also continuously growing. In Q4, active rewards members in the US, who typically spend more, grew 14% year-over-year to 32.6 million. In China, there are now 21 million rewards members, up 22% from last year.

Here’s what Starbucks reported compared with Wall Street’s expectations for Q4, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Income: $9.37 billion vs. $9.28 billion expected

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.06 vs $0.97 expected

One stop sales: 8% vs 6.31% expected

Traffic Increase Same-Store Sales: 3% vs 3.11% expected

Ticket Increase: 4% vs 3.31% expected

For fiscal 2024, Starbucks expects global same-store sales to grow 5% to 7%, down from its previous long-term guidance of 7% to 9%. In China, sales growth from the second quarter to the fourth quarter is expected to be between 4% and 6%.

CFO Rachel Ruggerio said on the call that total revenue growth is expected to be in the low 10% to 12% range, and EPS growth is expected to be in the 15% to 20% range.

General view of Starbucks’ Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China on September 19, 2023. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) (VCG via Getty Images)

Stocks of food and beverage companies have been hit by uncertain consumer sentiments and fears about weight-loss drugs. Starbucks shares have fallen more than 8% this year, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) has gained 9.5%.

After markets close on Thursday, the company is set to host an update on the reinvention plan announced last September, which includes a set of initiatives aimed at boosting growth through 2025. The investment includes updates to its store equipment, digital experience, menu innovation. , and expanding its international operations.

In a note to clients, Bernstein analyst Danilo Gargiulo said investors have “expressed skepticism” over Starbucks’ “ability to meet management’s ambitious goals.”

The post-Covid recovery and level of consumer spending are still uncertain, while labor shortages persist. The company’s focus on investing in expensive equipment upgrades to increase store productivity may not produce the desired results, Gargiulo said.

