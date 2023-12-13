Star Wars: Unlimited pushes the boundaries of galactic warfare – and deck building

Despite the history-altering effects of the battle on Endor and Yavin, the nature of the war, particularly within the Star Wars universe, remains one of countless skirmishes taking place in the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Unlikely heroes and allies come together to fight on land and in space, making small gains along the way toward their versions of victory. The same will be true for Star Wars: UnlimitedThe latest entry in the hotly contested battle for players in the world of trading card games.

This is the seventh project based on Star Wars Universe, Fantasy Flight Games’ latest effort combines the time-tested elements of their previous ventures along with inspiration from other popular TCGs. Unlimited This is the most dynamic version of galactic warfare yet.

Designer Danny Schaefer said, “We’re trying to go in a new direction with this game in terms of streamlining things and making the game go really fast compared to some of our previous games.” Fantasy Flight, in an interview with Polygon. “We’ve definitely picked up some elements from our past [living card games] “Also some old Star Wars games.”

one of Unlimited‘S The designer, Jeremy Zwiran, also worked on the back of FFG Star Wars: Destiny Dice and card game, which used a fast-paced tit-for-tat action system, and helped port it to Rules & Vision Unlimited.

An early demo of Star Wars: Unlimited Gen Con was held in 2023. Photo: Fantasy Flight Games/asmody

“The turn structure is very fast, very interactive and simplistic,” Zwirn explained. “You ain’t got nothing like a stack Magic Confusing timing issues when things are happening. it worked really well destiny, So we wanted to continue that in this game as well.”

One of the game’s fundamental features was borrowed from an entirely different body of work. Like many trading card games, Unlimited Cards have a value that must be paid to play them from your hand. but unlike Magic the Gathering, Which requires adding specific land cards that generate mana, Unlimited‘S the resource is close to the system Disney Lorcana And flesh and blood‘S Approach, games that allow you to use almost any card in hand as a potential resource.

“The call of cthulhu The LCG had a somewhat similar resource system where essentially any card could be used as a resource,” Zwirn explained. “You resource one card per round, so you can eventually build, Get more powerful cards, and play them at a higher cost.”

As these various inspirations slowly came together over three years of design, they eventually paved the way for the more defined elements that the game’s creators introduced to create the game. Unlimited Exciting, replayable, and, in its own way, challenging.

deck-building dynamics

At the center of deck design are the game’s heroes and base, which start on the board at the beginning of every game.

similar to flesh and blood Or Magic‘S commander formatUnlimited Uses iconic Star Wars characters to serve as the deck’s primary heroes. These include Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Chewbacca and many others. Similarly, base cards depict classic Star Wars locations Stories range from the swamps of Dagobah to the Death Star Command Center and even the Catacombs of Cadera on Jedha.

Heroes make several important contributions to each deck. For one thing, they have built-in abilities that affect the game in different ways. These heroes can also serve as units that battle opponents more directly. But most importantly, the heroes and bases have colorful “aspects”.

Unlimited Uses six different “aspects” that determine the playing style and potential abilities of the game’s cards. think of them like colors Magic, pokemon tcg, stove, And countless other card games.

In Unlimited, The aspects are Vigilance (blue), Command (green), Aggression (red), Cunning (yellow), Bravery (white), and Villainy (black). One Unlimited The deck must have a Leader and a Base – your Leader then provides a maximum of two facet icons while your Base provides one. Together, the aspects featuring your base and hero shape the cards that can comprise the rest of your deck.

“All those permutations of mixing and matching a leader with different bases and different aspects can create an entirely new deck,” Zwirn stressed. “Sometimes those bases can really make or break a deck, too.”

uncovering the basic nature and structure of Unlimited‘S Future Decks, the design team shared some examples that include different leaders and bases, as well as some cards that play well with those configurations. Zwirn points to the Cunning and Villains Boba Fett deck as an example of the importance of maximizing heroes and bases to get the most value and synergy from the remaining cards in the deck.

A deck by Jeremy Zwiran based on the hero Boba Fett, who is based in the city of Jedha. Image: Fantasy Flight Games

“For the Boba deck, the card Cunning is an extremely powerful card with dual Cunning aspects. So it’s only got to be played for four [resources]you have to have a base and leader with Cunning aspects, giving you momentum,” Zward explained. “And the card itself probably creates the best momentum in the entire game; it can decimate two units and “Can bounce an enemy unit, for a total of four resources.”

When you analyze these aspects further, you begin to see how they convey the game’s playing styles and color identity to classic card game archetypes.

“There are some very good aggro decks, especially on the hero side. Some very good control decks, especially on the villain side. And somewhere in between are a variety of midrange decks,” said Schaefer.

However, don’t expect to see Breakout Combo decks when the game debuts in 2024.

Another designer, Tyler Parrott, said, “We’re intentionally not getting too interested in combos, at least with the first set.” Unlimited, “Eventually, there will inevitably be some combinations.”

“The deck has combo elements, but not really like ‘we’re going to kill you in one turn’ or infinite loops,” Schaefer said.

A deck based on the hero Han Solo by Danny Schaefer, with its base set in the Catacombs of Cadera – also on Jedha. Image: Fantasy Flight Games

Schaefer explained, “The Han Solo deck is as close to a combo as you’ll get in Set One, with the ability to cheat out expensive cards a little bit ahead of time.” “This is playing You Are My Only Hope with all the cards visible on the top of your deck. It’s not like a one turn kill combo, it’s more that I got my seven dropped out on turn five, or my five dropped out on turn three.

Another interesting aspect of Star Wars: Unlimited It’s rooted in deck-building mechanics. The deck must contain a minimum of 50 cards, with a limit of only three copies of any one card.

“Obviously if you have four-offs it’s a little less consistent than that,” Schaefer said. “This was partly because you see so much of your deck in a given game, we didn’t want it to be so easy to see your same cards over and over again – especially in the first few turns.”

According to Parrott, The 50 card is also “the only value we are familiar with.” We have had several other games go to 50 with three copies and we knew exactly what would be played mathematically.

battle arena

one of the most unique elements Unlimited, who are star wars fans What will certainly be recognized as a recurring theme in films and stories are battles that occupy both land and space.

Unlimited It includes two playing fields, grounds and spaces, which are then occupied by the respective units.

“One of the things we learned star wars lcg, It appealed to a lot of people for thematic reasons because the idea that Chewbacca could fight a Star Destroyer was a little too big,” Parrott explained. “This was one of the big incentives for separating the two lanes.

Danny Schafer’s Chewbacca deck naturally finds its home on Hoth: “Chewy’s ability lets you play three drops or smaller and give them Sentinels, meaning they have to attack. This is really good for slowing down the game and preventing your aggressive opponents from attacking your base. And the idea here is that you play those cheaper units quickly, pause things a bit, and then eventually either build some ramps or remove some, get the game under control, then get to seven resources and bring out Chewie, Which when he is a giant monster. He has Sentinel and he has Grit, which means his power increases for each damage he takes. So once the Chevy turns over, it closes the ground and threatens to hit really hard. You also have some eight drops here, once you get to that point, you can close the door with your giant capital ships. Image: Fantasy Flight Games

However, this element not only creates flavor Unlimited This adds an important strategic element while being more authentic to its source material.

“Getting the right ratio of ground to space units will make a lot of sense,” Parrott said. “If you go into a tournament and you expect the metagame to be heavy on people playing space aggro, now I need to add more space units to my deck to fight against space units, and now my ground. Units can probably get less and they’ll advance in the game because that’s the uncontested lane now.”

Play Mode and Systematic Games

looking ahead, Star Wars: Unlimited It will feature a variety of play modes, including 1v1 and multiplayer, where players bring pre-built or fine-tuned decks to battle in a store or other casual environment.

The game will also feature Draft and Sealed modes, where players can open a specified number of card packs to create a new deck on the spot.

Ultimately, Unlimited It will also introduce its own system of organized play, from weekly store events to Galactic Championships, though more details about the specifics behind organized play are emerging.

Star Wars: Unlimited The game will launch in stores globally on March 8, 2024.

Source: www.polygon.com