Star Trek Online now has third-party ship model NFTs as new cryptic boss DECA starts recruiting – Gamers Grade

remember when back star trek online announced that it is ending its six-year partnership with GamePrint, ending the service that allowed players to pay money for 3-D printed customized models of their ships? That partnership ended on Halloween, after Cryptic explained that “the business case for this program no longer made sense.” But it looks like that’s just the custom print thing that’s over, because we’re now into December and the GamePrint is still selling out star trek online Ship prints. In fact, some of them now include NFTs.

For example, star trek online The USS Enterprise (E) NCC-1701-E model is being sold by GamePrint for $99.99, which is limited to a 200-print run and includes the physical printed model as well as an “AV tag and NFC chip” for the company’s blockchain app. Is included. “The 3D-printed Smart Collectable Ship offers a unique bond of digital and physical collectables, seamlessly connecting the two worlds,” says GamePrint. “Each ship has a unique edition number and includes a base and stand equipped with an AV tag and NFC chip for authentication, which can be scanned using the IRL Smart Collectables app. […] Authenticate your ship on the blockchain and engage in digital interactions through the IRL smart collectible app.”

The game’s Reddit was already quite upset about the loss of custom ships (just search the sub for GamePrint and you’ll see how many people have used this service to get models of their ships in the past) as well. Despite the fact that some ships took more than a year to arrive. But now it’s even more angry over GamePrint ad NFTs. Redditors have pointed out that GamePrint was involved in a merger a few years ago, which likely led to this business pivot; Cryptic’s CM was initially surprised to learn of this when players asked about the NFT, so he inquired and discovered that Cryptic did indeed “know about it.” But it also isn’t promoting ships, and some players now doubt why the studio has cut back on custom offerings.

Of course, despite the admirable performance of its top two MMORPGs, 2023 hasn’t been the best for Cryptic; Readers will surely remember that its parent company, Embracer, caught fire after a failed business deal and has since engaged in mass layoffs and studio closures. We know that Embracer was considering selling Gearbox and therefore Cryptic, and then the MMORPG studio faced layoffs, after which it claimed that its core MMOs were “not affected by these recent changes” and then admitted That Cryptic was transferred from Gearbox to Berlin. -based DECA Games, whose focus is “acquiring and operating legacy free-to-play games as a service” and whose most notable MMORPG is a relatively small realm of the Mad God.

However, DECA has a full list of open hiring calls, including for remote workers on cryptic titles. For example, a call for a remote position calls for a senior software engineer to “develop massively free-to-play multiplayer role-playing games on PC and consoles.” Champions Online, Star Trek OnlineAnd never winter, The recruitment advertisement states that DECA is a “remote company with over 300 people in over 30 countries globally.”

**Incoming transmission to all Starfleet personnel** 🖖 We’re thrilled to announce that the iconic universe of Star Trek has taken a leap forward and is now the latest IP to join Smart Collectables! Start building your fleet 👇 pic.twitter.com/NyQWkdQiNk – IRL Smart Collectables (@IRLSmartCollect) 5 December 2023

