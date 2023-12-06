Star Trek Online now has third-party ship model NFTs as new cryptic boss DECA begins hiring – 24ssports

remember the time star trek online announced that it is ending its six-year partnership with GamePrint, ending the service that allows players to pay money for 3D-printed, custom-built models of their ships? That partnership ended on Halloween when Cryptic said that “the business case for this program no longer makes sense.” But it looks like only the custom print runs are finished as we are now in mid-December with the GamePrint still being sold. star trek online Ship Printing. In fact, some of them now include NFTs.

For example star trek online USS Enterprise(E) NCC-1701-E Sold by GamePrint for $99.99, the model has a limited edition of 200 copies and includes a physical printed model as well as an “AV tag and NFC chip” for the company’s blockchain app. Is. “The 3D printed Smart Collectable Ship offers a unique marriage of digital and physical collectables, seamlessly bridging the two worlds,” says GamePrint. “Each ship has a unique edition number and a base and stand equipped with an AV tag and NFC chip for authentication, which can be scanned using the IRL Smart Collectables app. […] Authenticate your vessel on the blockchain and engage in digital interactions through the IRL smart collectible app.”

There is game reddit which was quite upset about the loss of customs ships (search for gameprint in the sub in particular and you will see how many people have used this service in the past to get models of their ships), Plus the fact that some ships took almost a year to arrive made GamePrint even more nervous about promoting NFTs. Redditors have pointed out that GamePrint was involved in a merger a few years ago, which likely led to this change in business; When players asked about it, Cryptic’s CM was initially surprised to learn about NFTs, so he investigated and discovered that Cryptic did indeed “know about it.” But it didn’t boost ships, and some players now suspect that this pivot was the reason the studio eliminated custom offerings.

Of course, Cryptic didn’t have the best 2023, even though its two best MMORPGs performed admirably; Readers will surely remember that parent company Embracer went up in flames after a failed business deal and has a history of mass layoffs and studio closures. We know Embracer was thinking about selling Gearbox and therefore Cryptic, and then the MMORPG studio got hit with layoffs, after which it claimed its core MMOs were “unaffected by these recent changes” and then admitted That Cryptic was transferred from Gearbox. Berlin-based DECA Games, which focuses on “acquiring and operating legacy free-to-play games as a service” and whose most notable MMORPG is a relatively small realm of the Mad God.

However, DECA does have some open interviews, including interviews for remote workers on cryptic titles. For example, a call for a remote position seeks a senior software developer who can “develop large-scale free-to-play multiplayer role-playing games on PC and consoles, including Champions Online, Star Trek OnlineAnd never winter, The job ad states that DECA is a “remote company with over 300 employees in over 30 countries around the world.”

**Incoming transmission to all Starfleet personnel** 🖖 We’re excited to announce that the iconic universe of Star Trek has reached fever pitch and is now the latest IP to join Smart Collectables! Start building your fleet 👇 pic.twitter.com/NyQWkdQiNk – IRL Smart Collectables (@IRLSmartCollect) 5 December 2023

