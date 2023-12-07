Star of Bethlehem 2023: When to see the bright Christmas star with your naked eyes

What was the real Star of Bethlehem? When was the Star of Bethlehem last seen? When did he become a star? , [+] Bethlehem appeared for the first time? getty

Was the “Star of Bethlehem” a real astronomical phenomenon? At this time of year, it’s always open to debate, yet most years go by without a leading candidate in the actual night sky. However, in 2023, there are two very obvious candidates for the title “Christmas Star 2023” – one before sunrise and the other before sunset. What is confusing is that none of these are stars, but planets.

star shining in the east

Go outside after dark in the Northern Hemisphere this week, and you’ll see a very bright “star” in the east. This is Jupiter, which is shining very brightly all night at this time. This was just before its annual opposition on November 2-3, when Earth passed directly between Jupiter and the Sun. “This alignment made Jupiter exceptionally bright, as it was completely illuminated by the Sun from our viewpoint,” Dr. Minja Kim, a research fellow in the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick in the UK, said in an email. “By about 9 a.m., Jupiter will be high in the southern sky, and will present a spectacular sight until it sets in the west around 3:30 a.m.”

a stable planet

Jupiter’s movement offers an interesting explanation. Like all planets, it usually moves from east to west against the stars, but sometimes, it does the opposite as Earth – in its fast orbit around the Sun – moves it inwards. Just as the car you overtake on the highway appears to be going backward, from your perspective, Jupiter turns retrograde. It is doing so now and will last until December 31, but as it transitions from forward to backward, it will stop moving. In 2023, it occurred in September, but it is a cycle – it occurs during different months of the year. “The relative motion of Earth and the planets causes its motion to appear to slow down and then stop at a ‘fixed point,’” Kim said. Jupiter then appears to rotate in the opposite direction before resuming its west-to-east motion. “At the time of the birth of Jesus Christ, one of these fixed points occurred when Jupiter was directly overhead over Bethlehem for several nights, consistent with Biblical accounts,” Kim said.

The “Christmas Star” may be the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. getty

morning Star

The second planet candidate to make its case this month is Venus, which is even brighter than Jupiter. However, it is doing so in the pre-dawn hours so fewer people will notice it. That is until Christmas morning, when anyone up early with children can see it shining in the east.

Venus is the brightest planet and the third brightest object in the sky after the Moon and the Sun. It may be a “morning star” at this time, but it spent most of 2023 as a bright “evening star”.

One theory is that the “Star of Bethlehem” is a rare celestial phenomenon called a conjunction whereby two planets – primarily Jupiter and Venus, in this case – appear to pass so close to each other that they almost double. Become planets. This last happened on December 21, 2020, a few days before Christmas Day, when Jupiter and Saturn were in close conjunction for the first time in nearly 800 years.

Interestingly, there is evidence of close conjunction of Jupiter and Venus three times in the year 2 BC and during the years 7–6 BC.

Was the “Star of Bethlehem” a supernova? This is Kepler’s supernova, as seen by Chandra X-rays , [+] Observatory. (Photo by Encyclopædia Britannica/UIG via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Kepler’s theory

The 17th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler – best known for his laws of planetary motion – investigated this matter in the 17th century and argued that it could be a supernova. An exploded star that appears bright for weeks—and sometimes even visible in daylight—such events are extremely bright but exceptionally rare. Kepler discovered a supernova in 1604, the remnants of which can still be seen today in the constellation Ophiuchus as SN 1604. This was the last time a supernova exploded in the galaxy. However, there is some evidence. “Ancient Chinese records also mention a nova or supernova during that period which aligns with the birth of Jesus,” Kim said.

halley’s star

A final and inspiring theory claims that the “Christmas Star” may be Halley’s Comet. “Comets, which are not stars but look like comets, offer a unique explanation as they move across the sky and could guide intelligent people,” Kim said. The plausibility of this argument is further enhanced when 75 years of observations of Halley’s Comet – which was not calculated until the 18th century – show that it may have been seen in the night sky around 12 B.C. “Chinese and Korean Stargazers recorded an object, possibly a comet or nova, around 5 BC, 6 BC and 4 BC, aligning with the estimated time of Jesus’ birth,” Kim said.

The mystery of the Star of Bethlehem will continue to fascinate astronomers and historians alike. The appearance of Jupiter and Venus in the night sky in 2023 offers a compelling explanation, but most of all, it reminds us that human history and the universe are forever interconnected.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.