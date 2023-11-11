Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Operator: Welcome to Stantec’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results, Webcast and Conference Call. Leading the call today are Gord Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Theresa Jung, Executive Vice President and Financial – Chief Financial Officer. Stantec invites dialers to view a slide presentation, available in the Investors section on stantec.com. Today’s call is also webcast. Please note that if you have dialed in while also watching a webcast, you should mute your computer as there is a delay between the call and the webcast. All information provided during this conference call is subject to the qualification of forward-looking statements set forth on Slide 2, which is described in detail in Stantec’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and is incorporated herein in its entirety for the purpose of today’s call. Is.

Unless otherwise noted, dollar amounts discussed in today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded up. With that, I am pleased to turn the call over to Mr. Gordon Johnston.

Gord Johnson: Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to report that Stantec has delivered another quarter of record earnings. We are seeing very strong market demand across all of our geographies, with Canada in particular showing remarkable resilience. We met this demand with excellent operating performance, driven by high utilization and augmented by our effective workforce management strategies and strong talent attraction and retention. Organic hiring remains strong. This was the busiest Q3 ever in terms of hiring. And we’re hiring at double the rate before the pandemic. And our North American — sorry, and our employee retention rates remain the best in our industry with voluntary turnover returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America.

These were some of the key factors that led to our third quarter earnings exceeding our expectations. Looking at our financial results, we increased our net revenue by 14% to $1.3 billion with organic growth of 9%. For the seventh consecutive quarter, each of our regional and business operating units delivered organic growth with double-digit growth in the Americas region and our Water and Environmental Services business segments. We delivered significant margin expansion and delivered record-high adjusted EPS of $1.14. On the strength of our performance to date and our expectation of continued favorable tailwinds, we have raised our guidance for the second time this year, and I’ll talk a little more about that a little later in the presentation. Our US business performed very strongly in the third quarter.

This included net revenue growth of 20% in the quarter, including 13% organic growth and 5% acquisition growth, primarily driven by our acquisition of ESD. We achieved organic growth in every business segment, with Water, Buildings, and Energy and Resources all delivering double-digit growth. Notably, our US Water business achieved 26% organic growth, driven by public sector and industrial project demand, as well as large-scale water security projects in the Western US. We are seeing strong demand in health care, industrial and science and technology sectors. The market for our building construction business. Within our Energy and Resources business, work continued on a major power grid upgrade project in Puerto Rico, and we have begun work on our scarce mineral energy transition project in California.

Our Infrastructure and Environmental Services teams also remained very active in the US and delivered high levels of growth. In Canada, we delivered over 7% organic net revenue growth with double-digit growth in environmental services, infrastructure and water. Environmental services delivered strong growth in the midstream and transportation sectors, driven by demand for services in permitting and archaeological work. Activity on environmental impact assessments also increased in the renewable energy sector. Infrastructure remained strong due to increased activity around bridge and roadway work in Western Canada. And our expertise on large wastewater infrastructure projects drove growth in the water sector. Our global business delivered 6% net revenue growth quarter-on-quarter with 2% organic growth.

Our industry-leading water business delivered high single-digit organic growth. The teams have been very active on AMP7 in the UK and have also begun assisting customers with their AMP8 program submissions. Long-term framework agreements and actions supporting investment in water infrastructure in New Zealand and Australia are also driving growth. Double-digit organic growth in energy and resources was achieved. Work continued on the Coir Glass Pumped Storage project in the UK, while mining activity also picked up in Latin America around copper and other metals that will support the energy transition. And now, I will turn the call over to Theresa to review our financial results in more detail.

Theresa Jung: Thanks, Gord, and good morning everyone. As Gordon mentioned, our third quarter results exceeded our expectations. Factors contributing to our improved performance included: stronger than anticipated demand in Canada, higher utilization in Canada and the US, strong hiring, disciplined cost management, and higher than normal volume of change order approvals. Gross revenue in the quarter increased 15% to $1.7 billion, while net revenue increased 14% to $1.3 billion. Benefitting from disciplined project selection and execution, project margin improved 70 basis points to 54.8%. Our strong operating performance led to an increase of 160 basis points in our adjusted EBITDA margin. For the quarter, diluted EPS was $0.94 compared to $0.61 in last year’s third quarter.

An engineer, in his control center, oversees the complex web of an infrastructure project.

And adjusted diluted EPS increased 33% to a record $1.14 compared to $0.86 last year. As has been the case throughout the year, the significant increase in our share price year-over-year has resulted in a material increase in our administration and marketing expenses due to the quarterly reevaluation of our long-term incentive plan. The impact of the revaluation of our LTIP as a percentage of net revenues was 60 basis points or $0.05 per share for the third quarter. Year-to-date, the reevaluation was 60 basis points, or $0.15 per share. Now, let’s turn to our liquidity and capital resources. We generated operating cash flow of $281 million year-to-date, compared to $95 million in the same period last year. Cash flow this year benefited from increased revenues and strong operating performance, partially offset by an increase in working capital investments to support growth, higher tax installment payments and higher interest driven by the impact of US Section 174. Payment.

Last year’s operating cash flow reflected the impact of the Cardano financial system integration. At the end of September, DSO was 83 days, a few days higher than previous quarters. It is quite normal for DSO to increase in the third quarter due to seasonal reasons. And our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.5x, which was within our internal leverage range of 1 to 2x. With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Gordon.

Gord Johnson: Thank you, Theresa. Backlog remained very strong in the third quarter at $6.4 billion, an increase of 8% from December 2022. Backlog has grown organically by 6% and continues to grow in each of our geographic regions. The backlog increase was greatest in water, which was 23% more than organic. Water continues to grow with project wins around water security, waste water treatment solutions and water requirements for power generation to support the energy transition. And of course, with AMP7 still running, we continue to add to our backlog as new work orders are released. We have also begun to secure the backlog for AMP8 with Northumbrian Water and South West Water, which was announced earlier this year, which was announced this week.

The building backlog saw solid organic growth. Buildings has won across all its sub-sectors, with the majority continuing to be in healthcare, civil, industrial, and science and technology. Buildings are also benefiting from the backlog brought about by ESD conditions, primarily related to data centers and mission-critical facilities. The Environmental Services backlog reflects additional project wins related to environmental assessments, including Natural Resources Services – surveys, regulatory permitting, and environmental monitoring for construction projects. Although it is difficult to determine exact amounts, we know that our backlog includes projects that are supported with IIJA and IRA funding. Our backlog represents approximately 12 months of work.

Providing reliable water supply requires investment in water management and water infrastructure, and we are proud to partner with customers around the world to deliver water where it is needed. Recently, we announced that we have been awarded the continuation of our contract with Tampa Bay Water for the final design and construction management of a new water supply pipeline. We’ve been working with Tampa Bay Water since 2009 to help meet the growing demand for potable water. Stantec has been appointed as the civil engineering design consultant for the comprehensive upgrade of the Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works, Northern Ireland’s largest waste water treatment plant. We look forward to working with integrated partners to deliver cutting-edge innovations for flood mitigation, doubling the plant’s capacity and improving water quality for the community.

We will continue to provide our expertise to energy transition projects. As the primary environmental consultant for the recently announced community offshore wind project, we will develop a construction plan and assist with permitting along with other advisory services. The project has the potential to provide power to more than 1 million homes in New York and New Jersey. Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, we expect to be headed for a strong finish. As a result of the strong third quarter results, we have again raised our guidance for the full year. Taking into account normal seasonal conditions, activity remains strong in the fourth quarter. We have raised our net revenue growth target for the year to 12% to 14% and expect organic revenue growth to be in the high single digits.

In the US, we expect low double-digit organic revenue growth. Globally, we expect mid to high single-digit organic growth. In Canada, we are raising our guidance to mid to high single-digit growth. We are also raising our EBITDA margin target for the year to between 16.7% and 17.1%. And finally, we are raising our guidance for adjusted diluted EPS growth from 22% to 25%, reflecting the remarkable operating leverage we have been able to achieve so far this year. Although the targets I just talked to you about do not include the impact of the reevaluation of our long-term incentive plan, we have also included targets with the expected impact, thus they will be reported in our financial position. You can see these on Slide 13 of our Q3 presentation and our earnings news release.

Looking ahead to 2023, we are confident that our diverse business model and engaged workforce are ideally positioned to continue delivering industry-leading results. We continue to closely monitor the projects in our backlog for signs of recession or economic downturn, but our backlog remains solid. We are not seeing any significant delays or cancellations. Also, bidding activity remains very strong. In developing our upcoming new three-year strategic plan, we have been working deeply across all areas of our business, and I can say that we are very optimistic and excited about the future. We look forward to sharing our vision for the next chapter of our journey on December 5 when we announce our new plan, and we hope you will be able to join us.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Also see the 11 best dividend stocks on Robinhood and the 11 best edge computing stocks to buy right now.

Please continue reading Q&A session Click here,

Source