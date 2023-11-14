Insights into Market Maven’s Investing Steps

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), renowned investor and former lead portfolio manager of George Soros’ Quantum Fund (Trades, Portfolio), has made significant changes to his portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. As head of Duquesne Capital, Druckenmiller’s investment strategy is characterized by a top-down approach, actively combining long and short positions in different asset classes. Their latest 13F filing reveals a strategic emphasis on Alphabet Inc., indicating potential confidence in the tech giant’s future prospects.

Stanley Druckenmiller’s bold bet on Alphabet Inc. in Q3 2023

New Additions to Druckenmiller’s Portfolio

The recent 13F filing from Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) shows a dynamic entry in several stocks, with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) leading the way:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the standout gainer with 838,375 shares worth $109.71 million, which is 3.94% of the portfolio.

Vistara Corp (NYSE:VST) is in second place with 1,988,561 shares worth $65.98 million, which is 2.37% of the portfolio.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) also joined the list with 915,043 shares worth $60.35 million, comprising 2.17% of the portfolio.

main term increases

In addition to new acquisitions, Druckenmiller increased his stake in several companies:

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw an additional 188,300 shares, bringing the total to 1,017,260 shares. This 22.72% increase in share count had a 2.13% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of $321.2 million.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) experienced a substantial increase in share count by 187.48% with the addition of an additional 1,423,945 shares, for a total of 2,183,445 shares valued at $54.06 million.

Complete exit from certain holdings

The third quarter saw Druckenmiller move out of several positions altogether:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) was completely sold off, with 486,190 shares liquidated, making the impact on the portfolio -1.71%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was another full liquidator, with 198,760 shares sold, resulting in a -1.55% portfolio impact.

significant reduction in holdings

Druckenmiller’s portfolio adjustments included notable cuts:

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) was short by 3,185,824 shares, a decrease of -72.55%, impacting the portfolio by -3.6%. The stock’s average trading price during the quarter was $33.71, with a -15.92% return over the past three months and a -2.23% return year-to-date.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a decrease of -35.85% to 422,887 shares, making an impact of -2.04% on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $138.54 and returned 5.57% over the past three months and 5.19% year-to-date.

Druckenmiller’s Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Stanley Druckenmiller’s (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio consisted of 41 stocks. Top stakes were NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.65%, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) at 12.75%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 11.53%, Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) at 8.75%. and 6.35% in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK). Investments span across 11 industries, reflecting a diversified approach to asset allocation.

