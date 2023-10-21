Standards of England’s health services fall as cost of living rises

View of a waiting room of a medical clinic filled with patients. A doctor is talking in the background , [+] A young man passes as a senior doctor. getty

Standards in mental health, ambulance and maternity care in England are falling as costs rise and workforce pressures rise, a report has found.

The country’s national care regulator has warned that the public is increasingly turning to the private sector for care, risking the creation of an “unfair” two-tier system that could leave the poorest people waiting longer for treatment. Will have to wait till.

Although private healthcare is available in the UK, most healthcare is provided free at the point of use through the public National Health Service. Patients pay a fee for some types of dental care and optometry, but most other care is covered.

Last year, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission described England’s public health system as “disordered”, with long waiting times in both urgent and non-urgent care due to high demand, an overstretched workforce and a shortage of beds in social care settings. Had to.

Today’s report says these pressures are persistent, with more and more people turning to personal care, which they can access more quickly.

The health and care sector was experiencing staff shortages, meaning existing staff often felt extremely stressed.

Miriam Deakin, of industry group NHS Providers, said in a statement: “[Hospital] “Leaders are deeply concerned about the constant pressure on staff, which can and does lead to burnout and burnout – resulting in many leaving the profession,” he said in a statement.

Mental health is a care that is under particular stress.

At one hospital trust, 42 mental health patients waited more than 36 hours in an emergency room in a single month, the report shows. These patients may be waiting for dedicated local mental health beds to become vacant. Many hospitals are not equipped to deal with the large number of patients arriving in emergency rooms during times of crisis.

Among mental health providers themselves, the CQC said it was concerned that understaffing could lead to “the excessive use of restrictive practices, including restraint, seclusion and seclusion.”

Long wait times for dental care were also reported, with some patients who could not afford private treatment having to resort to drastic measures. In one case, a patient had his own tooth removed, ultimately at significant personal cost.

Sally Gainsbury of the Nuffield Trust, a UK health think tank, said in a statement that “This year’s State of Care report reflects the worrying consequences of a health and care system fighting a growing fire.

“The rapidly deteriorating financial picture due to strike action, increasing waiting times and rising costs is seriously testing the resilience of health and care services,” he said.

He expressed concern that existing health disparities are becoming worse due to declining quality of care.

He said, “There are disturbing signs that fairness and access for all is being jeopardized, with some of those who most need care not getting timely access, and minority ethnic groups “There are persistent inequalities for people of.”

He called on ministers to invest more in closing the gap in outcomes for people from different ethnic backgrounds. Local healthcare systems – where a range of organizations from hospitals to police services to local charities and local councils work more closely together to provide collaborative care – can help tackle these gaps, he said Said.

“Trusts are working hard to address inequalities, including across different ethnic groups, but intergovernmental investment and investment in prevention are also essential to improving the broader determinants of health.