Standard Life boss explains why 14 million pension savers could be sleeping into disaster

Charlie Conchi interviews the biggest movers and shakers in tech, fintech and financial services. This week he talks with Standard Life boss Andy Curran about pensions and the importance of language.

When Andy Curran moved from Glasgow to Reading in 1989 for his first job in the pensions industry, he faced a cultural barrier.

“I struggled with the language – and it wasn’t because of my accent,” laughs the boss of pensions giant Standard Life. “It was because of the words we were using in the industry at the time. were, they weren’t words I’d really heard of before.”

Fast forward 34 years, and he’s still struggling with the same problem. For all the pension policy dominating proposals from both parties towards the city, Curran says the industry has forgotten to explain itself to everyone.

As a result, millions of savers across the UK may now face retirement with far less cash than they expected. That seems to indicate reasonably well that this is a problem. And at the heart of it is the fact that people don’t really understand what their pension is.

auto enrollment

Auto pension enrollment was one of the major policy wins of the Coalition era and essentially got employees automatically paying into their pension pot. According to government figures, in the 10 years since its launch in 2012, workers across the UK saved £114.6 billion on their pensions, a real increase of £32.9 billion.

Under current rules, eight per cent of an employee’s salary is contributed by the employer, of which three per cent is contributed by the employer. But the government’s high numbers may mask a deeper fact. Last month, Standard Life and its parent company Phoenix, which manages about £269bn, moved to issue a tough statement on pension terms: an eight per cent commitment is required to become 12 per cent, or some 14. Millions of people are facing holes in their finances. When they settled down for retirement.

At the same time, prices are rising rapidly, state support is declining, and the advice market is destroyed compared to 30 years ago. “It’s not a good cocktail,” says Curran. “It’s a really big problem.

Panchi Pension

Curran’s call to boost commitment to auto-enrolment made less of a splash than he expected – it was a call for a major change in the industry’s core policy. And in his view, therein lies the problem. Britons don’t like to think about pensions. According to Standard Life’s own research, it comes bottom of the ‘life admin’ list for most people.

The UK population is aging and a greater number of retirees are ready to leave their jobs than they thought – but “who is explaining this to them?”, asks Curran. “The industry has a habit of constantly engaging in the language it understands, not the language the consumer understands,” he says.

In past decades, many retirement savers would have been able to turn to more knowledgeable financial advisors, but the industry is much smaller than it used to be and costs have increased.

According to investment research firm Platform, less than 10 percent are receiving consistent advice due to a shortage of advisors and a focus on more affluent clients.

“I would like the FCA and other regulators and other market players to think about how we address this advice and guidance gap, where only 10 per cent of the UK population is getting advice,” he says.

“In conversations with the FCA, they recognize the challenge. My understanding now is that we need to be bold, because this is a problem now. And we all know it’s a puzzle. And we need to think long and hard about what the long-term solution is.

Palace

However, despite those protests, a different side of the industry dominates much of the debate.

The government and cities are looking to unlock more than a trillion pounds of pension capital sitting in the country’s retirement reserves.

After years of lobbying from the tech industry, some of the pension industry’s biggest wealth managers, including Standard Life’s parent firm Phoenix, signed the Mansion House Compact in July, committing them to put five percent of their assets into start-ups . venture capital.

The Labor Party has also strongly supported this move. Rachel Reeves also introduced the idea of ​​forcing pension funds to commit five percent to VC and private equity before signing a formal agreement.

Those in favor say it brings the UK in line with the investment approach of peers such as Canada and Australia. But in a year when start-up valuations have cratered, there are concerns in some quarters about whether it can deliver returns for savers.

“I think it’s going to be able to deliver results on both fronts,” says Curran.

“First of all, it’s only five percent of your overall portfolio, and you’re investing in slightly different assets than what you traditionally invest in, so it gives you complete diversification in your own pot.

“And – if you do it well – further growth. It’s a good thing.”

language barrier

However, for Curran, retirees should be at the center of the argument.

For an initiative like Mansion House to be successful, it needs to be made meaningful to the “man and woman on the street”.

The problem troubling them is that people are obliviously facing a black hole in their retirement pot and don’t understand the problem, let alone the solution. It remains to be seen whether the pension language barrier will be broken any time soon.

Source: www.cityam.com