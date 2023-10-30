Standard Chartered's Zodia Custody launches in Hong Kong

Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency custodian owned by British banking giant Standard Chartered, is set to launch its services in Hong Kong.

Zodia Chief Executive Officer Julian Sawyer said in an interview with CNBC that the Hong Kong market is driven primarily by institutions rather than retail clients.

“The Hong Kong government and regulators see digital assets as the future and also want to make Hong Kong a hub,” Sawyer said.

Zodia launched its services for financial institutions in Singapore in early September, and claims to be the first bank-owned entity to provide institutional crypto custody services in the country.

The company also launched its services in Japan and Australia earlier this year.

Zodia Custody is a London-headquartered digital asset custodian founded by Standard Chartered in 2020. According to the firm’s third quarter financial report, it had total assets of more than US$825.8 billion as of October 2023.

Standard Chartered is a London-headquartered multinational banking group founded in 1969 with over 653 branches and 83,000 employees worldwide.

Hong Kong has announced its ambitions to become the first global crypto hub. Despite mainland China’s ban on crypto trading, the special administrative region has adopted a more liberal regulatory attitude towards digital assets.

However, that stance has faced obstacles in recent months. Following the US$180 million fraud case at crypto exchange JPEX, Hong Kong authorities tightened their regulatory stance towards crypto.

Hong Kong’s two financial regulatory bodies issued a joint warning on October 23, pointing to the risks posed by “complex” virtual asset products to retail investors. He advised middlemen to sell such properties only to high net worth professional investors to cover any financial losses.

