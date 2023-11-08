Standard Chartered says China is ‘absolutely booming’ in the sector

Standard Chartered said China’s economic recovery story has been largely disappointing, but the economic powerhouse is seeing spectacular growth in one particular sector.

Winters observed that although China’s recovery is still “a little difficult”, China is building a more resilient, sustainable and strong economy.

A Chinese flag is hoisted outside a residential complex in Beijing on April 30, 2017.

Greg Baker | AFP | getty images

Standard Chartered’s Bill Winters said China’s economic recovery story has largely been disappointing, but the economic powerhouse is seeing spectacular growth in one particular sector.

“Electric vehicles and everything related to sustainability and renewable energy technology. In those areas, China is absolutely booming,” the bank’s CEO told CNBC’s Emily Tan on the sidelines of the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit on Tuesday.

While China’s recovery is still “a little difficult,” he said, the country is also building a more resilient, sustainable and strong economy.

And its playbook? “The old economy sectors are slowly decompressing and the new economy sectors are gaining momentum,” Winters said.

According to Canalys research, China boasts the world’s largest EV market with sales of 5.9 million units in 2022, capturing 59% of EVs sold globally. Additionally, Counterpoint Research data showed that domestic brands make up 81% of the EV market – top players include BYD, Wuling, Chery, Changan, and GAC.

In contrast, the property market has been hit by faltering consumer confidence, with real estate giants Evergrande and Country Garden stuck in debt problems.

Standard Chartered has been cutting back on investments in China’s troubled property sector and is well positioned against that market, Winters said. Although he said it would not be wise to call for a downturn in China’s real estate market just yet, the market “has well entered the second half of the asset deleveraging.”

A residential complex built by Evergrande in Huai’an, Jiangsu, China on July 20, 2023.

Future Publications Future Publications getty images

Just last week, the UK-headquartered bank announced that its pre-tax profit for the third quarter of this year fell 33%.

China’s post-Covid recovery has been slowing since April. Despite restrictions on apartment buying being eased in many big cities, property declines accelerated over the summer, further hampering the recovery.

China remains an important market for the bank, he said. Others include India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore – and Hong Kong.

Winters added, “Hong Kong is a core market for us. We’ve been here for almost 170 years. It’s our biggest single market.”

Standard Chartered’s offshore business, with Hong Kong as its hub, is growing between 50% and 60% a year, Winters said. “So this is a huge growth story for us.”

