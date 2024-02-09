Standard Chartered says Bitcoin’s sudden comeback will keep the $100,000 range until the end of the year

Standard Chartered said Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024 even after this week’s rally.

The token jumped 11.7% to a new high of the year, reaching above $47,500.

This is because spot ETF flows have slowed significantly, and there should no longer be any headwinds.

After failing to meet market expectations in January, Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in 2024.

The token increased by 11.7% during the week, reaching a price of around $47,565. Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick wrote on Friday that this change in fortunes keeps the $100,000 price target achievable by the end of the year.

The head of FX Research has long held bullish expectations for the cryptocurrency and predicted the price will reach $200,000 by the end of 2025. Part of their forecast is built on optimism around the fresh Bitcoin Spot ETF, which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 10.

At the time, Kendrick argued that these new investment vehicles should bring massive inflows into the crypto sector, paving the way for more traditional financial players to get involved in the sector.

Instead, Bitcoin suffered a massive decline after the spot ETF hit the market and the cryptocurrency’s price dropped to around $39,450 by the end of January.

Most have cited the heavy outflows from Grayscale ETFs as a factor in Bitcoin’s mixed performance. The investment vehicle was converted from a pre-existing Bitcoin Trust Fund, meaning it already had billions worth of Bitcoins before it had to compete with 10 other ETFs. This led to an increase in outflows, with the GBTC fund losing $2.5 billion in its worst week ever, JPMorgan notes.

JPMorgan Flows and Liquidity, 7 February 2024

But this has slowed down considerably, which could be a possible reason why Bitcoin has surged again, Kendrick suggested.

“I think this is simply due to changing flow dynamics in new US ETFs.” he wrote in an email on Friday, reacting to Bitcoin’s rally. He added: “GBTC sales have slowed (average USD59mn per day this week) while flows into other ETFs remain strong (average USD244mn per day this week).”

This is enough to achieve the conditions necessary for Kendrick’s year-end price forecast. Previously, he outlined that between 437,000 and 1.32 million new Bitcoins should eventually be held by spot ETFs, which could make a $200,000 price point possible. As soon as the outflows stop completely, net inflows should be able to reach $50 billion to $100 billion.

