Standab Rolling Micromobility Parking and Charging Rack in Europe

Marma Charging Rack for Micromobility standb

Standab, a Swedish micromobility infrastructure start-up, plans to build parking bays for bikes and e-scooters that can charge the batteries in the vehicles.

Marma is a parking rack for vehicles like e-scooters that is equipped with charging technology to charge the electric battery while the scooter or bike is docked.

The Swedish start-up has been building parking infrastructure since 2018, but the latest product marks a move into charging, Chief Executive Marcus Adolfsson said.

“We saw that the natural evolution of this was to start charging. Why aren’t they charging when they’re parked?” He said.

Marma was initially operated in Stockholm, where Standab, one of Europe’s largest micromobility companies, is based with Dot.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our integration into cities,” said Laurent Kennel, DOT’s chief development officer. “This pilot with Standab has shown that charging solutions can be combined with clean, organized parking in city centers, so riders always have a vehicle that is ready to use, whenever they need it.” If necessary.”

With the findings of the pilot, Standab now plans to expand the new product to four to seven European cities in 2024 and is in talks with several major operators on the continent.

Collaboration with operators is a key issue, Adolphson said.

“The main issue we saw was compatibility, it has to be compatible with everyone. For example, cities are not interested in coming up with their own charging solutions when there are three or four more players out there. It has to be compatible [with] Everyone.”

MARMA can solve issues for both operators and city officials, he said.

Parking of e-scooters has been a major problem in cities, where careless parking or dumping the vehicles is a big issue, which can lead to injuries. This was a major factor behind Paris’ decision to shut down e-scooter rental services earlier this year.

“There’s a real issue in cities that we’re solving and it’s definitely the parking issue,” Adolphson said.

“The good thing here is that we are all interested in the same area, this is the high footfall area. For operators, this is also where they have parking issues, and this is also where they have the highest rotation of scooters Of course they want their fleet to be delivered to the top [with energy] as much as possible.”

As for e-scooter operators, they can put more units on the streets with enough juice, allaying concerns from city officials. This could be more cost-effective than the practice of replacing depleted batteries in fleets, Adolphson said.

“Swapping batteries is extremely expensive for operators, it’s a high manual cost and we will be able to put the same amount of power back into the battery at a much lower cost than manual swapping,” he said.

According to Standab, the Marma Stand can charge the battery by about 20% to 25% in an hour.

“If you take a scooter that sits there for an hour, you get an extra 25% of battery which will give it more or less an extra day on the roads.”

Standab generates revenue from operators who charge for the electricity used and pay premiums.

“Cities get the infrastructure for free. Operators get the infrastructure as well as the connectors and everything for free. We are charging more as a service, with operator premium depending on how much electricity is going into the scooter , let’s pay for it.”

Standab has deployed 1,700 of its previous parking racks in dozens of European cities and expects to replicate that with Marma, Adolfsson said.

Joining him in running Standab is Eric Bergqvist, who previously held senior public policy roles at Voi, one of Europe’s largest e-scooter players. Several other former Voi executives have also joined the company.

Adolphson said the start-up has been largely self-funded so far, but will look for opportunities to raise money from outside investors to expand Marma.