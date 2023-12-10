National March for Palestine in central London

Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick have both expressed disappointment at the government’s decision to abstain rather than vote to block a UN Security Council vote that called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. They are right to be disappointed. This was not the time to talk about things.

Refusing to choose a side was an act of moral cowardice. The US was left with the sole veto on the draft resolution, which had no practical security approach to the ceasefire, and failed to condemn the October 7 massacre by Hamas that started the conflict.

At a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise across the Western world, such naivete is an indulgence. Governments need the courage to stand firm and fight the spread of Jew-hatred. In particular, we must confront a new form of this ancient prejudice, fueled by the politics of conscious complaint and spread through social media. Under this pernicious influence, socially conscious youth, who used to be deeply engaged with the lesson of “Never Again”, now seem to be slipping into a kind of Holocaust denial that was once limited to far-right extremists. .

A new YouGov survey for The Economist found that one-fifth of young Americans aged 18-29 at all levels of education think the Holocaust is a myth, a third of those aged 30-44 who share this opinion. More than double the number. In the 18-29 demographic, an additional 30 percent said they did not know whether the Holocaust actually happened. The same number of young people are nearly five times as likely as people over 65 to agree with anti-Semitic propaganda that Jews have too much power in America, and more than a quarter openly express this sentiment. Let’s share.

After the anti-Semitism displayed at the pro-Palestine marches in London, we cannot believe that these views are only a problem for America. Here, and throughout the Western world, ignorance and anti-Semitism have taken hold. This is a problem that will only get worse unless it is tackled firmly. Standing on the sidelines in hopes of a quiet life is not the answer. The West must confront this growing evil in its midst.

