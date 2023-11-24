Stanbic Bank provides support to the socially vulnerable

The Finance Department of Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of its Annual Corporate Social Engagement, has supported the Hope Children’s Village and Clix Africa Foundation institutions in the Central Region with food items and various funds to aid in the effective running of the institutions. At Hope Children’s Village, the team donated items including toiletries, food items and mixed drinks to the orphanage. The team also donated a sum of GHS 5,000 to purchase books and other learning materials for the children.

Stanbic Bank Chief Finance Officer Victor Yeboah-Manu led the bank’s delegation and encouraged the young children to focus on their education to become responsible members of society.

He said, “At Stanbic Bank, we are committed to promoting national development through the promotion of quality education. As proud members of the Bank, we at the Finance Department have decided to contribute in this direction by supporting the management of Village of Hope Orphanage in its efforts to provide quality education to the talented children in its care. We have been here over the years and we are delighted to see how the institute has evolved. We have seen how the management of the orphanage has prioritized the education of these young children and so we have decided to make our support an annual tradition. This year we have come to gift food items, water and toiletries and other items to the institute. We are also offering a cash donation that will support the management in purchasing notebooks, stationery and other learning materials to enhance the learning experience of the children.

He further added, “For our wonderful little children, education is a powerful tool that can propel you towards achieving your dreams. No matter what challenges you face, you must take advantage of the opportunities you have. At Stanbic Bank Finance Department we believe in you and want to help you achieve your dreams. I am confident that if you take your studies seriously, you have the potential to become a responsible, contributing member of our society. Remember that the future of our country is in your hands and we know that you will play an important role in improving our country.

Managing Director of Hope Children’s Village, Samuel Osei Addo, accepted the donation on behalf of the ‘village’ and thanked the bank for their continuous support over the past three years. At Clicks Africa Foundation, the Stanbic Bank team donated the sum of GHS 30,000 to the foundation. Nana Dixon, Head of Management Accounts Finance at Stanbic Bank, led the bank’s delegation and shared that the donation is part of the bank’s agenda to support the vulnerable in the society.

“At Stanbic, we always say that Ghana is our home and we drive its development,” he said. For this reason, we at the Bank’s Finance Department decided to visit the Clix Foundation to spend time with our future leaders. We believe that no one should be denied access to a quality education regardless of their background or physical challenges. Today we are donating GHS 30,000 to support the management of Clix Foundation to continue the amazing work they are doing for these talented children. It is wonderful to see how committed the management of the school is to provide proper care and the right environment to these children to study and become productive members of the society.

Mr Asiamah Kuffour, Co-Founder of Clix Africa Foundation, thanked Stanbic Bank for their donation, saying, “On behalf of Clix Foundation, I am grateful to the Finance Department of Stanbic Bank for this wonderful donation. Our ultimate goal is to take proper care of these children and provide them access to quality education. Unfortunately, this requires a large financial commitment which can sometimes be challenging. This donation is an answer to our prayers and will help us support these talented children and provide them the right environment to study and develop their skills. Thanks to all of you.”

Source: peacefmonline.com

