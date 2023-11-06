Staking Could Be the Way to Earn BTC Ahead of Halving and ETFs

While Bitcoin is the star of the crypto show, it sometimes has to see bad days. But right now, it is going through a purple phase due to various reasons. First, there is the ETF craze that started with finance major BlackRock’s filing for it. Then, the Bitcoin halving is scheduled to occur between April and May 2024. Historically, this event starts a bullish trend that persists for a considerable period of time. Amidst all this chaos, traders are trying to take advantage of this time.

How are upcoming events shaping BTC?

Bitcoin has once again attracted everyone’s attention. With so many possibilities in the future, it is attracting a large number of investors. It has performed better than other tokens including Ethereum. Therefore, everyone is interested in holding some Bitcoin at this time. However, there are a few more factors to consider before getting into the field.

promising etf

If one starts with ETFs, the overall scenario looks favorable for the crypto community. Digital asset users are paying attention to BlackRock’s prominence. He strongly feels that a company of this size and influence is destined to be approved. Investors are becoming very optimistic with BlackRock being ahead. In particular, the original is charting new territories with crypto ordinals. This new concept is opening up the blockchain to NFTs and other possibilities.

consensus mechanism angle

Amidst the long-running bullish discussions, some more speculations are also coming to the fore. Some people talked about Bitcoin switching to a different consensus mechanism. But BTC denied such claims and said it has no intention of moving to proof-of-stake.

In particular, it is superior to proof-of-work in terms of efficacy and energy consumption. Despite this, there appears to be no sign of Bitcoin changing its consensus protocol. On the other hand, some projects want to use it as an asset to secure the projects they stake in.

Babylon, a BTC re-staking protocol is giving rise to new possibilities. This completely native protocol uses smart cryptographic tricks to enhance the capabilities of the blockchain. Coin holders do not need to bridge BTC elsewhere using this mechanism. This preserves the performance of the chain while making it scalable. Nonetheless, Babylon is currently in testnet and will be launched on mainnet in 2024.

Thus, crypto users cannot use it to stake their precious coins right now. Furthermore, they will not be able to use it for betting purposes in the period after the halving. As a result, there is no other way to stake BTC right now. Still, they can easily earn yield on it.

How is DeFi staking making this possible?

Decentralized finance is enabling crypto users to earn profits on Bitcoin. Although it does not do this directly on BTC, it does so through Ethereum and other chains. Let us understand this scenario with a relevant example. The WBTC/tBTC pool on Curve gives 0.3% APY for holders. Although these tokens operate on Ethereum, they follow the BTC price one-to-one.

The swap fee between these wrappers generates additional incentives from the curve. Additionally, users can explore other options interlay to stake BTC in DeFi and BNB chains. If they are willing to split the BTC into another asset, they can even reap higher returns.

Nevertheless, users should not rule out the risk of the BTC wrapper failing to do its job. Additionally, various exchanges offer ‘Earn Programs’ for Bitcoin staking.

