Stage set for conflict at COP28 with mixed reactions to outcome of key climate talks

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Tense talks at the final meeting on the Climate-related Loss and Damage Fund — an international fund to help poor countries hit by a warming planet — ended in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with participants on the Agreed that the World Bank would temporarily host the Fund for the next four years.

The United States and several developing countries expressed disappointment over the draft agreement, which will be sent to global leaders for signing at the COP28 climate conference starting in Dubai in December.

The US State Department, whose officials attended the talks in Abu Dhabi, said in a statement that it was “pleased to reach the agreement” but regretted that it does not make voluntary contributions to the fund.

The agreement sets out the basic goals for the Fund, including its planned launch in 2024, and specifies how it will be administered and who will oversee it, including a seat on the Board for developing countries in addition to the World Bank. Seat requirements are also included. Role of the bank.

Avinash Persaud, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley’s special envoy on climate finance, said the agreement was “a challenging but important outcome. It was one of those things where success can be measured in equanimity of discomfort.” Negotiated on behalf of the US and the Caribbean.

He said failure to reach an agreement “will have a lasting impact on the COP.”

“It comes down to some items, particularly the scale and sources (of financing), and (the) acceptability of the costs borne by developing countries,” said Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s lead negotiator, host of last year’s climate conference. “

Calls to establish a fund to help poor countries worst hit by climate change have been the focus of UN climate talks since they began 30 years ago and finally materialized at last year’s climate conference in Egypt.

Since then, a small group of negotiators representing both rich and developing countries have met several times to finalize the details of the fund. Their last meeting in November in the Egyptian city of Aswan ended in a standoff.

While acknowledging that agreement on the fund is better than impasse, climate policy analysts say there are still many gaps that must be filled if the fund is to be effective in helping poor and vulnerable communities affected by persistent climate-related problems around the world. Has to happen. disasters

Brandon Wu of ActionAid USA, who monitored the negotiations last year, said the meetings were held on that mandate, but were “the furthest thing imaginable from success.” Wu said the fund requires almost nothing from developed countries. …At the same time, it serves very few priorities of developing countries – the very countries, which need to be reiterated, that should benefit from this fund.

Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Federal Minister and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, who will oversee COP28 next month, welcomed the outcome of the meetings.

“The lives and livelihoods of billions of people vulnerable to the impacts of climate change depend on adopting this recommended approach at COP28,” he said.

