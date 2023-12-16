Netflix is ​​one of the producers of the new theater show, which premiered at the Phoenix Theatre.

Advertisement

There was excitement on the red carpet among stars and fans of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” as the stage adaptation of the science-fiction horror show took place in London’s West End.

After proving to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows, the creators of “Stranger Things” are hoping for similar success with the stage adaptation, which premiered at the Phoenix Theatre.

Speaking on the red carpet, actor Matthew Modine, whose character Dr. Brenner is in the play’s storyline, said he expected the stage production to be “extraordinary”.

The series’ creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who were also creative producers on the theater production, dubbed the visual effects “magic”.

Ross Duffer said, “It’s wild, this was clearly not part of the plan.” “We say, ‘Okay, there’s more story here than we can fit in the show.’ And we thought it was some ripe territory to cover.”

Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy were among those who hit the red carpet in the British capital.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is a prequel to the hit Netflix series, whose fourth season was released in May and was written by Kate Trefry, one of the show’s original writers, and co-directed by Oscar-nominees Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin. it was done. ,

The drama explores the adolescence of Henry Creel and his transformation into Vecna, the villain of the fourth season.

The story takes place in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, where, in a “true ensemble show”, everything starts going wrong for the teenage heroes, Treffrey said.

“That’s the origin story of the villain, the main villain of ‘Stranger Things,’ who you meet in season four as Vecna, who is, in our play, just a 13-year-old boy who’s possessed by something supernatural and falling In love and adulthood. And it’s also the origin story of the town of Hawkins. It’s a mystery story for the characters Bob, Joyce, and Hopper.”

Directed by Stephen Daldry, whose lengthy directing credits include “The Crown,” the drama also takes place in the small American town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The drama’s creators promise that it “brings the world of ‘Stranger Things’ to life in an entirely new way”, taking viewers “back to the beginning of the story” and teasing that it “could be the key to the end “”.

The multi-award-winning series has been one of the streaming giant’s most popular series since debuting in 2016, with its fourth season alone garnering over 140.7 million views globally.

Netflix is ​​one of the producers of new theater shows.

20-year-old Louis McCartney plays the lead role of Creel and says there’s no faking anything for all the unusual things that happen on stage.

“It’s everything that’s in the ‘Stranger Things’ TV show, that’s in our drama. There’s some new things too, and it’s all very practical. There’s no misdirection when we do something here, you Know. It’s like you look at us and we’ll do magic for you.”

Co-star Ella Karuna Williams, who plays a new character, says this fact lifted a burden off her shoulders.

“I think it’s definitely been a bit of a stress reliever and an otherwise overwhelming but very exciting process. It’s been really great to build a character from the ground up.”

Advertisement

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ starring Oscar Lloyd, Christopher Buckley, Isabella Pappas, Patrick Weil, Lauren Ward and Michael Gibson will run at the Phoenix Theater through August 2024.

Source