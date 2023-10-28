STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and STAG Industrial, Inc. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Zierhos, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Ziarhos: Thank you. Welcome to STAG Industrial’s conference call covering third quarter 2023 results. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, we have posted an unaudited quarterly supplemental information presentation on the Company’s website at www.stagindustrial.com under the Investor Relations section. On today’s call, the Company’s prepared remarks and answers to your questions will include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Different from what has been discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include core FFO, same-store NOI, G&A, acquisition and disposition volumes, retention rates and other guidance, leasing prospects, rent collection, industry and economic trends and other matters.

We encourage all listeners to review the more detailed discussion related to these forward-looking statements included in the Company’s filings with the SEC and the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures included in the supplemental information package available on the Company’s website. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of today. STAG Industrial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. On today’s call, you will hear from Bill Crooker, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mats Pinard, our Chief Financial Officer. Today we are also joined by Mike Chase [ph], our Chief Investment Officer; and Steve Kimball, EVP of Real Estate Operations. We are available to answer specific questions related to our areas of focus.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Crooker: Thanks, Steve. Good morning everyone and welcome to STAG Industrial’s third quarter earnings call. We’re glad to have you with us today as we discuss our results for the quarter. Industrial leasing activity is projected to be one of the best years on record. STAG’s portfolio is benefiting from secular tailwinds, including nearshoring, onshoring and e-commerce. However, market rent growth has generally experienced some degree of normalization given the changing landscape. There has been a steady decline in construction work since the end of last year, mainly due to more expensive debt capital, which is difficult to obtain at affordable rates in many cases. We expect the lack of new construction to accelerate market rent growth as existing supply is absorbed.

The softest part of the industrial market is concentrated in big box spaces between 500,000 and 1 million square feet, especially in first-generation space. Mindful of potential economic uncertainty, large tenants are choosing to leverage third-party logistics providers rather than finance expensive capital projects driving new space. Subleasing has also been concentrated in these larger locations. It is important to note that STAG’s average suite size is less than 150,000 square feet and does not compete directly with these larger venues. Deliveries this year are estimated to be about 3% of total industrial stocks, with about half of these deliveries classified as big box. As a result of these deliveries the national vacancy rate is expected to be 4.4% by the end of the year, slightly higher than last quarter’s forecast.

This level of vacancy is still a sign of strong conditions. We expect market rent growth across our portfolio to be in the high single digits this year. We expect market rent growth across our portfolio to be in the mid-single digits for 2024. The portfolio remains flexible due to our position in the markets in which we operate. Due to the average suit size, our portfolio represents the strongest segment of demand in our markets. Conversion rent growth between coastal and non-coastal markets has been largely driven by the secular tailwinds mentioned earlier, as well as the flow of economic investment by both the federal government and private enterprises into non-coastal markets. We are proud to report that cash and GAAP leasing spreads are at record highs for STAG.

As of October 24, we have achieved 98% leasing, which we expect to complete in 2023 at a cash leasing spread of 30.1%. For 2024, we have secured 37% of next year’s expected leasing, approximately 5 million square feet, with a 30% cash re-leasing spread. moving toward acquisitions; In the middle of this year, the bid-ask spread between sellers and buyers narrowed to a level where transactions could begin to clear up. Our acquisition volume for the third year totaled $204.3 million. It consisted of 12 buildings with cash and straight-line cap rates of 6.2% and 6.7%, respectively. Following quarter end, we acquired 3 buildings for $67.5 million and a 6.7% cash cap rate. Recently, the rapid rise in interest rates has slowed down the revival of the transaction market.

And thus, we have adjusted our guidance accordingly. In terms of dispositions this quarter, we sold 2 noncore buildings for total proceeds of $28.4 million. On the development front, this quarter, we completed a substantial shell for our Port 290 development. It is located in Greer, South Carolina. The Fortune 90 is well-positioned to compete as tenant activity remains healthy in the 75,000 to 250,000 square foot suite range. We expect to meet our first half of 24 lease commencement assumptions at rents in excess of underwriting. Also, in August, STAG closed on 31 acres of shovel-ready land in the eastern suburbs of Tampa, Florida for $9.6 million. blue construction [ph] Two warehouse distribution buildings totaling 298,000 square feet.

Expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024, the property will accommodate 3 tenants per building. This was an opportunity for STAG to add to its growing development portfolio and the strong rental growth submarket of Tampa, a high barrier to entry. With that, I’ll turn it over to Matt who will cover the remainder of our results and guidance updates.

Mats Pinard: Thanks, Bill and good morning everyone. Core FFO per share for the quarter was $0.59, an increase of 3.5% compared to last year’s third quarter. included in core ffo [ph] There was a $900,000 settlement with a former tenant. This disposition resulted in an additional $0.01 of capital for the quarter and is excluded from same-store cash NOI. With total cash available for distribution in the third quarter of $96.8 million, we have retained cash flow of $71.4 million after dividends paid as of September 30 this year. Leverage equal to net debt and annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA is below the lower end of our guidance range. to 4.9x. Liquidity today is $683 million. During the quarter, we initiated 19 leases totaling 2.3 million square feet, resulting in record cash and straight-line lease spreads of 39.3% and 54.2%, respectively.

We expect cash lease spreads to be around 30% for the year. Retention for the quarter was 74.4% and when adjusted for immediate backfill was 82.5%, we achieved same-store cash NOI growth of 5.3% for the quarter and 5.3% year to date. We have experienced credit losses of 3 basis points as of September 30 this year. In terms of capital markets activity, on July 27, we fully settled all outstanding forward equity contracts and received proceeds of $61.2 million, following updated guidance. We increased our cash flow for the year by 5.25% in guidance and 5.5% or 25 basis points at the midpoint. Due to the current uncertain macro environment, we have lowered our expectation for acquisition and disposal volumes for the remainder of the year.

We have lowered the range of the expected acquisition amount to $300 million to $350 million. Acquisition capital expenditure for the year is now expected to be between 6.2% and 6.3%. These ranges are driven by a material reduction in incremental acquisition volume this year and largely reflect acquisitions made year-to-date. We have reduced our disposition guidance to $100 million to $125 million based on today’s progress, down to the midpoint of $37.5 million. Core FFO per share guidance has increased to a range of $2.26 to $2.28 per share, an increase to the midpoint of $0.02. We have updated our retention percentage for the year to 75%. G&A expectations for the year have been reduced to a range of $48 million to $49 million.

Ultimately, we expect net debt and annualized run rate to be between 5x and 5.25x adjusted EBITDA. Now I’ll turn it back over to Bill.

Bill Crooker: Thanks, Matts. Our team continues to drive value despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty. I’m pleased with STAG’s relative position in the public REIT sector. Our defensive balance sheet coupled with the resilience of industrial fundamentals within the industrial sector will allow us to be opportunistic as the landscape evolves going forward. We will now turn it back to the operator for questions.

