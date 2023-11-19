As College Bowl season approaches, football fans across the country will be amazed not only by the action on the field, but also by the intricate “card stunts” performed by stadium spectators. Highly coordinated crowd work is capable of creating detailed images that resemble pixelated images on a computer screen – and which are coded in much the same way.

Michael Littman’s new book, Code to Joy: Why Everyone Should Learn a Little Programming, is full of similar examples of how the machines around us work and can lead us to a future full of automatons until we learn to speak their language (at least until they finish learning ours). But there is no need to disbelieve. From sequencing commands to storing variables, code for happiness Provides an accessible and entertaining guide to the fundamentals of programming for new coders of all ages.

derive from Code to Joy: Why Everyone Should Learn a Little Programming By Michael L. Littman. Published by MIT Press. Copyright © 2023 by Michael L. Littman. All rights reserved.

“Give me a blue one!”

Card stunts, in which stadium spectators hold up colorful signs to create a giant, temporary billboard, are like flash mobs, where participants do not require any special skills and do not even have to practice ahead of time. All they have to do is show up and follow instructions in the form of a short command sequence. The instructions direct the stadium audience to pick up the correct poster-sized colored cards at the correct time as announced by the stunt leader. A typical set of card-stunt instructions begins with instructions to follow:

listen carefully to instructions

Hold the top of the card at eye level (not above your head).

Place the indicated color towards the field (not towards yourself)

When the stunt is complete, send the cards down the aisle (do not tear the cards).

These instructions may seem obvious, but not telling them will almost certainly lead to disaster. Still, you know there will be a smart person out there who later asks, “Sorry, what was that first one again?” I will definitely do that.

Next comes the main event, which could be the command sequence for a specific person in the crowd:

Blue Blue Blue

Breathtaking, no? Well, maybe you have to look at the bigger picture. The whole idea of ​​the card stunt takes advantage of the fact that members of the stadium crowd sit in seats arranged in a grid. Holding the colorful rectangular sign board, they transform themselves into something like a large computer display screen. Each participant acts as a single picture element—the individual pixel! The variations in which the cards are being placed alter the image or perhaps transform it into a larger-than-life animated GIF.

Card stunting originated as a crowd-participation activity at college sports in the 1920s. They became much less popular in the 1970s when it was generally agreed that everyone should do their own thing, man. However, in the 1950s, there was a real appetite to create more elaborate displays. The enthusiast squad would design the stunts by hand, then create individual instructions for each of the one thousand seats. You have to really love your team to dedicate that kind of energy. In the 1960s some schools thought that these new computer developments might help overcome some of the difficulties in preparing instruction and attempted to convert sequences of hand-drawn images into personalized instructions for each participant. Designed programs for. With the help of computers, people can create more richly personalized sequences for each individual pixel, telling when to pick up a card, what color to pick up, and when to put it down or turn it into another card. So, while the questionnaire example from the previous section was about people creating command sequences to be followed by computers, this example is about people creating command sequences to be followed by computers. People To follow. And computer support to automate the process of creating command sequences makes it possible to create more elaborate stunts. This resulted in the participant’s order sequence looking like this:

001 up on white

003 blue

005 white

006 red

008 white

013 blue

015 white

021 down

022 on white

035 down

036 on white

043 blue

044 down

045 up on white

057 metallic red

070 down

Well, reading the instructions still isn’t as much fun as seeing the final product – in this actual example, it’s part of the animated Stanford “S”. To execute these commands synchronously, an announcer in the stadium calls out the step number (“Forty-one!”) and each participant can tell from his instructions what to do (“I’m still holding the white card I picked up at 36, but I’m getting ready to swap it for a blue card when the count gets to 43”).

As I said, it’s not that complicated for people to be part of a card stunt, but it’s a really good example of creating and following command sequences where the computer tells us what to do instead of the other way around. And, as simple as it may be, sometimes things still go wrong. At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, supporters of Hillary Clinton planned a card stunt across the field. Although it was intended to be a patriotic display of unity, some attendees did not want to participate. The result was an unreadable mess, which disappointingly should have been called “Stronger Together”.

These days, computers have made it easy to turn a photo into instructions about which colors to put where. Essentially, any digitized image is already a set of instructions about what mixture of red, blue and green to display at each picture position. An interesting challenge in translating an image into card-stunt instructions is that normal images contain millions of color points (megapixels), whereas the card stunt section of a stadium contains perhaps a thousand seats. Instead of asking each person to hold a thousand small cards, it makes more sense to calculate the average of the colors in that part of the image. Then, from the collection of available colors (say, the classic sixty-four Crayola options), the computer chooses the one closest to the average.

If you think about it, it’s not obvious how a computer can average colors. You can mix green and yellow and decide the result looks like a spring green crayon, but how do you teach a machine to do that? Let’s look at this question a little more deeply. This will help you understand how computers can help us give instructions in a better way. Also, this will be our entry into the exciting world of machine learning.

There are actually many ways to average colors. A simple solution is to take advantage of the fact that each point of color in an image file is stored as an amount of red, green and blue. Each component color is represented as a whole number between 0 and 255, where 255 was chosen because it is the largest value you can create with eight binary digits, or bits. Using red-blue-green quantiles works well because the color receptors in the human eye translate real-world colors into corresponding representations. That is, even though the color purple corresponds to a specific wavelength of light, our eyes see it as a particular mixture of green, blue, and red. Show someone the same mixture, and they will see purple. So, to summarize a large group of pixels, simply average the amount of blue in those pixels, the amount of red in those pixels, and the amount of green in those pixels. That basically works. Now, it turns out that for a combination of physical, conceptual, and engineering reasons, you get better results by squaring the values ​​before averaging and square rooting the values ​​after averaging. But it is not important right now. The important thing is that there is a mechanical way of averaging a group of colored points to obtain a single point whose color summarizes the group.

Once that average color is generated, the computer needs a way to find the color closest to the cards we have available. Is it more burnt sienna or red-orange? A common (if imperfect) way to estimate how close two similar colors are is using their red-blue-green values, known as the Euclidean distance formula. This is what the command sequence looks like:

Square the difference between the amount of red color in both colors

Square the difference between the amounts of blue in both colors

Take the difference between the amounts of green in the two color squares, then add the three squares together

take square root

So to figure out which card should be held to best capture the average of the colors in the corresponding part of the image, simply figure out which of the available colors (blue, pale green, apricot, timberwolf, mahogany, periwinkle , etc.) ) has the smallest distance from the average color at that location. This is the color of the card that must be given to the pixel person sitting on that spot in the grid.

The similarity between this distance calculation and the color averaging operation is, I’m pretty sure, just a coincidence. Sometimes the square root is just the square root.

Stepping back, we can use these operations – finding the color average and the color closest to the average – to get a computer that will help us create command sequences for card stunts. The computer takes as input a target image, a seating chart, and a set of available colored cards, and then creates a map of which card should be placed on each seat to best reproduce the image. In this example, the computer handles most of the bookkeeping and doesn’t have much to do in terms of decision making beyond selecting the nearest color. But the result here is that the computer is taking on some of the effort of writing the command sequence. We’ve gone from selecting each command for each individual pixel at each moment in the card stunt to selecting images and having the computer generate the necessary commands.

This change in perspective opens up the possibility of handing over more control of the command-sequence generation process to the machine. In the context of our 2 × 2 grid from Chapter 1, we can move from telling (providing clear instructions) to convincing (providing clear incentives). For example, there is a variation of this color selection problem that is much harder and makes the computer more interesting to work on. Imagine that we can print cards in any color we need, but our print shop insists that we order a large number of cards. They can only provide us with eight different card colors, but we can choose any color to create those eight colors. (Eight is the number of different values ​​we can make with 3 bits – bits come up a lot in computing.) So we have blue, green, blue-green, blue-violet, cerulean, indigo, cadet blue and cerulean. You can choose blue. , and presents a beautiful ocean wave in eight shades of blue. Great!

But then there would be no red or yellow to make other pictures. Limiting the color palette to eight may seem like a bizarre constraint, but it turns out that early computer monitors worked exactly the same way. They could display any of millions of colors, but could only display eight different colors on the screen at any one time.

Keeping this constraint in mind, it becomes very difficult to present an image in colored cards. Not only do you have to decide what color to make each card from our set of color options, as before, but you also have to choose which of the eight colors will be included in that set of color options. If we’re drawing a face, a variety of skin tones would be more useful than distinguishing between shades of green or blue. How do we go from a list of colors we want to be able to use as they are in the target image, to a much smaller list of colors that will make up our set of color options?

Machine learning, and specifically an approach known as clustering or unsupervised learning, can solve this color-selection problem for us. I will tell you how. But first let’s look at a related problem that comes from turning a face into a puzzle. As in the card-stunt example, we are going to design a sequence of commands from the computer to render a picture. But there’s a twist – the puzzle pieces available to create the picture are preset. Similar to the dance-step example, it will use the same set of commands and consider which sequence produces the desired image.

