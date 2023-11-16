Stablecoin Rollercoaster: Tether (USDT) Adds $22 Billion, While USDC Loses $21 Billion

The market is still heavily influenced by Tether (USDT), with traders and investors preferring it over major competitors. This tilt is due to its position as the largest digital asset pegged to the value of the US dollar, with its market capitalization reaching a new all-time high of $87.48 billion this week.

The story of USDC, on the other hand, follows a different trajectory. The stablecoin issued by Circle has failed to gain much momentum in 2023.

USDT vs USDC: The Battle for Stablecoin Supremacy

Despite facing repeated scrutiny regarding the authenticity, reliability, and certainty of its reserves, USDT is still the third-largest digital asset globally, well behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn and saw various high-profile scams over the past year, but that didn’t hinder USDT’s growth. During this period its market cap increased by $22 billion. In contrast, its stablecoin rival, USDC, faced significant headwinds at the start of the year, with data indicating that its market capitalization has declined by $21 billion compared to the last year.

Over the past 1 year, the USDT market has grown by $22 billion. Over the same time period, USDC market cap declined by $21 billion. The story of 2 stablecoins. pic.twitter.com/6fe121mtVl – Gábor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) 13 November 2023

After its peak of $55 billion in June 2022, USDC’s market capitalization has declined steadily and continued its decline in 2023. Since January 2023, USDC has seen a decline of approximately 45%. At the time of writing, it has a market capitalization of $24 billion.

With an initial market capitalization of approximately $66 billion at the beginning of the year, Tether USDT has steadily gained popularity, reaching over $87 billion in current market capitalization. This represents over 32% YTD growth.

Tether’s record-breaking growth has been driven in part by surging demand in emerging and developing markets. Additionally, Brazil’s revenue service agency recently revealed that USDT accounts for 80% of all cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

The growing enthusiasm among institutional investors for BTC, driven by anticipation of a potential Bitcoin ETF, has significantly contributed to Tether’s rise.

According to the latest analysis from blockchain intelligence platform Sentiment, there has been a significant increase in USDT transactions to more than $100,000 – up from 40,000 on a weekly basis.

The increase reflects activity not seen since March and recalls the increased trading volume seen when Bitcoin surged from $21,000 to $29,000 amid the global banking crisis. Signs show a clear trend towards a resurgence in the crypto market.

