Stablecoin issuer Tether blacklists Ethereum and Tron wallets: report

The stablecoin issuer – Tether – has blacklisted six wallets, including five on the Ethereum network and one on Tron. The latest move reflects Tether’s increasingly proactive approach to blocking addresses.

According to blockchain intelligence firm ChainArgos, there are some suspicious transactions linked to Ethereum addresses, potentially related to the Finico pyramid scheme, which is said to have defrauded Russian investors of approximately $95 million.

However, other than that nothing seems unusual.

In contrast, the Tron address shows minimal activity, including a single inbound transfer of about $7,000 in USDT from Bitfinex, ChainArgos said in a Updates On X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time that Tether has blacklisted addresses associated with illegal entities.

Tether first began freezing funds following a 2017 security breach, where an external attacker stole $30 million worth of USDT from the company. Since that incident, Tether has blacklisted more than 960 Ethereum addresses.

In October, Tether disclosed freezing 32 accounts containing approximately $874 million that were identified as being linked to illegal activities in Israel and Ukraine.

Notably, the stablecoin issuer collaborated with the National Bureau for Counter-Terrorist Financing of Israel (NBCTF) to proactively address the use of crypto in terrorism and war financing.

Tether also claimed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in Ukraine-related matters.

In April, Tether get There was significant backlash to the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) bots blacklisting addresses that wiped out $25 million. Proponents of decentralization said the move sets a bad precedent for the region.

source: cryptopotato.com