Stablecoin issuer Circle exploring 2024 IPO a year after SPAC deal failed: Report

Stablecoin issuer Circle is looking to become a publicly traded company in early 2024.

This development comes almost a year after the failed SPAC deal with Concord. Despite the collapse of this particular deal, Circle’s co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, later stressed that the company still planned to become a publicly traded entity.

Circle IPO for 2024?

According to the latest information from unnamed sources cited in the Bloomberg report, Circle is in discussions with advisors as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

These individuals, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the information, noted that the company’s deliberations are still ongoing, and there is no assurance that Circle will ultimately opt for a public listing.

Although Circle’s exact valuation at the IPO remains uncertain, its previous attempt to go public via a blank-check deal in 2022 valued it at $9 billion. Circle expressed optimism about its eventual transition to a publicly traded company, but it has not disclosed specific details.

A Circle representative was quoted as saying,

“Becoming a US-listed public company has long been part of Circle’s strategic aspirations. We do not comment on rumours.

Failed Spac Deal

Last December, Circle announced the termination of its business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. as it joined the growing list of failed SPAC arrangements. The decision was reported to be mutual and approved by the boards of directors of both Circle and Concord.

The business combination proposal was initially announced in July 2021 when Circle was valued at $4.5 billion. Subsequently, the deal was revised in February 2022, with the company’s valuation doubled to $9 billion, and the USDC stablecoin issuer intended to go public by December 2022.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Circle attributed the failure of the merger to the delay by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in declaring the related S-4 registration effective within the specified deadline, which led to the settlement on December 10. Finished. However, a company spokesperson denied blaming the financial regulator.

