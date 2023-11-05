Stablecoin activity took crown from DeFi in Q3: report

Stablecoins are often viewed as assets that pose systematic risk to the financial market. However, amid adverse market conditions these linked tokens have become the most popular category among investors.

Quicknode’s latest on-chain report has revealed a significant increase in stablecoin activity across the blockchain network.

Stablecoins saw a 45% increase in active addresses and a 41% increase in transactions between the first and third quarters. In contrast, DeFi experienced a significant decline in daily active addresses and transactions. Additionally, these protocols grew from more than 1 million daily average transactions in the first quarter to 786,000 in the third quarter.

The increasing appeal of stablecoins for investors

It wasn’t until July that stablecoins solidified market dominance with transactions surpassing DeFi protocols on various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, and others. In the third quarter of 2023, stablecoins outperformed other categories, with more than 400,000 daily active addresses, making it the only category to demonstrate growth.

Shared with QuickNode Report cryptopotato,

“Stablecoins are the dominant players in terms of daily active users. They have also left DeFi behind, which has been the traditional stronghold in the past years. The growth can be attributed to the inherent stability and price predictability that stablecoins provide, making them an attractive entry point for both new and experienced users.

USDT remains the leader in the stablecoin sector in terms of market capitalization, active addresses, and transaction activity. It finished Q3 with an average of 337,000 daily active addresses, while its transactions averaged 680,000 daily.

Even though USDC maintained the lead over USDT in terms of volume for much of the third quarter, analysis shows that the gap has narrowed significantly since Q1, primarily due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Due to slight de-pegging of USDC to $0.03.

Meanwhile, USDC experienced a significant decline in volume, with a 62% decrease from Q1 to Q3.

Uniswap thrives in Q3

2023 has not been good for DeFi. The report found that Uniswap is the only DEX that has maintained stability since Q1 2023, despite a significant event like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This collapse resulted in a substantial increase in the platform’s trading volume, which was primarily driven by a few large volumes of transactions rather than an increase in the number of transactions or active addresses.

Notably, Uniswap is the only DEX that experienced a 15% increase in active addresses and a 33% increase in transaction numbers during Q3, separate from the broader DeFi trend.

In another interesting trend, staking is gaining momentum, despite the continued dominance of DEXs within the DeFi subcategory.

In Q3, total staked ether increased from 23.7 million to 27.2 million, of which 37% was attributed to liquid staking – a concept similar to distributing IOU tokens in exchange for staked assets.

Users who deposit Ether into Lido DAO’s protocol receive STETH tokens, enabling them to participate in DeFi while earning ETH rewards. By the end of Q3, Lido held 32% of the staked ETH, whose value increased from $7.6 billion to $8.8 billion, representing a 16% increase.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com