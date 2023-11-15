Stable Wisdom for Living a Meaningful Life

Brigid Delaney is a journalist and political speechwriter for Australia’s Finance Minister and Minister for Women. For many years she wrote the popular weekly column “Brigid Delaney’s Diary”. Guardian, He co-created the Netflix series WellmaniaBased on his last book, and co-founded the anti-death penalty movement Mercy Campaign.

1. The few things under your control are basically your actions, reactions, your character and how you treat other people.

I started becoming interested in stoicism around 2018 when I wrote an article for Guardian Trying something called Stoic Week. I didn’t take it too seriously. Then I realized that if I actually applied conservatism, I could get some results. So, the next year, I did Stoic Week again, and this time really took an interest in a lot of the lessons.

Many of the surviving texts in Stoicism are Roman Stoic, such as those of Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius, the author of the famous book Attentionand Seneca, who was a brilliant playwright, politician, and advisor to Nero.

When I was really into conservatism, I had a friend with whom I would go on long walks and talk about what was going on in our lives. Since this friend was also exploring Stoicism, we’ll see if we can apply it to what was happening for us at the time. I had applied for a raise, which I didn’t get, and I was angry. I told my friend, “I’m going to quit my job. This is horrible, I deserve more money. And he said, “Okay, let’s apply stereotypes to this.”

Stoics believe that only a few things are under your control and getting a pay raise is not one of them. The few things under your control are basically your actions and your reactions, your character and how you treat other people, and everything else is either only partially under your control or not under your control at all. Since my boss was giving a raise, I didn’t have control over whether I got it or not, but I did have control over whether I could do the best job possible and encourage him to give me a raise. Can. The stereotype was able to set me in that paradigm. This was able to make me realize that I cannot control anyone else’s actions surrounding my salary. I could have quit and tried to find another job, I could have tried to convince my boss, but it wasn’t really in my control to get a raise in that situation.

“There are plenty of reasons not to worry about most things, so why on earth should we spend even a little of our time worrying?”

When stoicism is applied in situations, it basically keeps you from worrying and stressing about things you can’t control. This is one of the real joys of applying conservatism. It allows you to say, “Okay, I can’t control this. I’m just going to move on to the next thing, the next problem, the next part of life that I’m struggling with. There are plenty of reasons not to worry about most things, so why on earth should we spend even a little bit of our time worrying?

Anyway, 2019 became 2020 and then of course the pandemic arrived. My native country Australia was affected as each country was affected in different ways, but Australia was not affected by the virus for quite some time because it closed its borders. The government issued severe lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which meant that once again, I was relying on Stoicism to get through a time where I didn’t feel like I had much under my control.

2. Conservatism, defined.

What is Stoicism? It is an ancient philosophy that began in Athens around 350 BC and continued until the Christian era. This philosophy gradually died out with the rise of Christianity, but has had a resurgence in recent years, as have a number of Silicon Valley bros and others who have adopted this philosophy.

There are not as many female writers on conservatism, so it can be considered a genderless philosophy in many ways. It has definitely helped me as a woman, and I don’t think this philosophy is only for men, or particularly masculine. It can be applied to anyone with a rational mind, as the Stoics would say.

3. The main principle or cornerstone of Stoicism is called the control test.

Work on what is under your control. This test is found in a text called textbook, which is based on a series of lectures by Epictetus, a famous Roman Stoic who used to be a slave and then was freed and taught Stoicism. His understanding of control comes from having no agency for a large part of his life. However, he could control his character and most of his writings emphasize this.

In the book of Epictetus, which was written in 125 BC. He writes, Within our power are opinion, inspiration, desire, hatred, and in a word, whatever is our own doing. Our body, our property, reputation, office, and in a word, whatever is not our own business, is not in our power. Essentially, our sphere of control includes our actions and reactions, our desires, our character, and how we treat others. Everything else, including our bodies, the actions of others, our reputation, and our fortunes, personal and financial, are beyond our control.

Of course there are some controversies involved, such as the question of whether desire is really under our control. Many of us have felt that desire get completely out of control at some point. Things like hormones, the unconscious, trauma, and patterns that we inherit ancestrally are all things that were not studied around the time of Stoicism, which is why they are not mentioned in Stoic texts.

However, our characters are definitely under our control. We have the agency to stop, think, act differently, react differently, slow things down. For example, many Stoic texts, especially those written by Seneca, talk about how you can control things like anger.

4. You don’t have to evaluate everything.

We make decisions really quickly, often without enough information, and sometimes when no decision is needed. Most of what we call good or bad is actually neutral. But our judgments are powerful and they largely determine how we respond.

An example is applying for a rental property that I really want. My heart is set on it, it’s even ingrained in my brain, and then I forget it. I say to myself, “This is bad. This is a bad situation.” I react, get upset and lose my calm. But is it really that bad if a better place comes on the market next week and I’m able to get it? No, so, the thing we thought was bad actually works for us.

“Most of what we call good or bad is actually neutral.”

The Stoics were skilled at retreat. Marcus Aurelius called it the view from above. Instead of getting caught up in the feeling of rejection or not getting our way, we retreat, we take a longer view. When we take that long view, we see that many of the things that troubled us in the past weren’t actually the end of the world, they were neutral events upon which we placed our own perspective.

The Stoics were also truly at peace. He tried to maintain a basic calm state. they called it calmness In all readings. a way to get it calmness Constant decision making was to be avoided.

5. Maintain favorite nostalgia.

Money, health and reputation are beyond our control. It’s very scary for many people to think that you might eventually go bankrupt, you’ll probably get sick, and you’ll definitely die. You may try your best to have a good reputation, but people may spread rumors or get things wrong. All these things are beyond our control.

Once again, if we want to keep our peace, recognize that those things are beyond our control. Don’t be too disappointed or sad if you lose them because you will definitely lose them at some point in your life. Just try to maintain that calm state.

According to the control test, money, health, and reputation are all essentially out of our control. If we can cultivate indifference toward them, we will be less likely to get upset and waste energy trying to control them. Through no fault of your own, you can lose your reputation, your job, your money, your home, maybe your marriage. As you age, you will definitely start losing your looks. If you live that long, you may lose mobility, cognitive ability, and other aspects of your health. Accidents and illnesses also happen all the time, and are beyond your control.

The idea of ​​preferred indifference warns against suffering twice. You can’t live without suffering once. If you fall ill or get injured, it is out of your control. You can’t do much about it, you just have to wear it. But you can stop the other suffering that comes from it, which is the anger or anxiety that comes from being sick or injured.

They say illness or injury can happen to anyone, so there’s no reason it can’t happen to you. And eventually death comes for all of us. To avoid becoming too unhappy with these acquired losses, it is better to practice indifference towards what you have in the first place.

