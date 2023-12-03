Memphis, Tennessee, December 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–The 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend® presented by Juice Plus+® was a resounding success for both St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and the city of Memphis. More than 20,000 athletes crossed the finish line in service of this year’s event theme, “Bring Your Passion to Our Mission,” helping advance St. Jude’s life-saving mission: finding a cure. Save the Children.®

Full marathon runner Jordan English of Kansas City, MO, finished with a winning time of 2:30:21. Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families, are participating in the program. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for St. Jude’s life-saving mission. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Thanks to dedicated supporters and the Memphis community, the 22nd annual event and the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude reached an all-time fundraising record of $15 million, bringing the lifetime total to more than $138 million. The event also benefits Memphis, with an estimated $43 million economic impact on local retail, transportation and hospitality industries.

“This weekend, more than 20,000 runners and nearly 4,000 volunteers representing all 50 states and more than 75 countries came together to help St. Jude accelerate childhood cancer research and treatment around the world. Brought a meaningful change to the children of the place,” said. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, a fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This event proves that it’s about more than crossing a finish line – it’s about giving kids the opportunity to live their best lives and celebrate every moment. We want to celebrate every St. Jude hero, volunteer, supporter and We are very grateful to the donors who raise funds to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child survive. “

By participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend, participants and volunteers help St. Jude cancer survivors like Tyler, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and began treatment at St. Jude in 2013. He was one of 1,350 patient families participating. event, a record number this year. Today, Tyler is a healthy 17-year-old young man running and raising funds for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend to support other St. Jude children and families. “I want to show other patients at St. Jude that they can do this,” Tyler said. Today Tyler crossed the finish line of his first marathon in four hours, 18 minutes and 38 seconds.

Top finishers for St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend 2023

Full marathoners Jordan English of Kansas City, MO, and Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, MO, were the top male and female finishers of this year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend with winning times of 2:30:21 and 2:56:44. Respectively. Robert Riedelberger of Maryville, IL, won the wheelchair division with a time of 5:16:22.

The top male half-marathoner, Kenny Guy of Felton, DE, finished with a time of 1:08:51, and the top female half-marathoner, Amanda Nunan of Memphis, TN, finished with a time of 1:24:31 .

Shawn Garrett of Arvada, CO crossed the 10K finish line first with a time of 38:10. Brittany Humphreys of Germantown, TN finished the 10K with a time of 40:04. Thomas Dickinson of Germantown, TN and Mariel Rowland of Memphis, TN were the top male and female finishers of the 5K with times of 17:38 and 18:52, respectively.

To help make progress toward a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, donate at stjude.org/maathon.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way in understanding, treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases in the world. Its purpose is clear: to find a cure. Saving Children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center dedicated entirely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped increase the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares breakthroughs made to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child survive. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, or following St. Jude. TwitterInstagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

