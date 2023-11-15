St James's Place shares surge as owners defend Paypacks

Shares in St James’s Place have surged today after the company defended its owners’ paypack, following a rebellion at its annual meeting in May.

Nearly 22 per cent of shareholders of the UK’s biggest wealth manager have rejected a remuneration package for owners due to the implications of a ‘performance share plan’ (PSP) which they claim should have eroded the value of the firm. . Grant timing in 2020.

However, the company today rejected the claims and said it had already capped salaries at the time and reduced bonuses to zero across the business.

“Imposing a reduction in the implied results, in addition to the restraint already mentioned above, risks damaging the credibility of the PSP, also bearing in mind that when the share price ‘soared’ last year, there was no reciprocal upward adjustment. “The number of shares granted at the time of grant was reduced,” the firm said in a statement.

“The Committee is of the view that it acted in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders by not implementing a performance-based vested outcome decline adjustment.”

The update sent shares in the FTSE 100 wealth manager rising nearly four per cent in early trading.

St James’s Place has faced difficulties in the past few months as investors have lashed out at money managers and pulled cash from companies across the market.

The company’s shares have fallen more than 38 percent so far this year, as the company faced a series of serious headlines and was forced to change its fee structure after pressure from the regulator.

Last month, the company confirmed it would be overhauling its fees and eliminating a controversial exit fee, sending shares tumbling.

Bosses also faced criticism after topping the list of worst-performing money managers at the start of the year with the most so-called ‘dog funds’.

Money managers and DIY investment firms have seen their market capitalization fall over the past 10 months as Britons tightened their purse strings and cash flows to the platforms slowed.

However, there are signs that some pressures may be easing. Retail flows into the UK began to increase in the summer and net retail sales reached £1bn and £354m in August, according to Investment Association data.

Source: www.cityam.com