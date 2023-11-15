St James's Place defends payments to owners

St James’s Place said reducing the incentive scheme risked damaging its ‘credibility’.

St. James’s Place bounced back on Wednesday, but has fallen 40% this year

St James’s Place has defended its decision not to cut share awards for top staff following a revolt by small investors over its remuneration policy last year.

Britain’s largest wealth manager calculated share awards due to bosses last year at the height of the pandemic, but some investors argue that the decline in the group’s share price at the time of the grants should have meant the payout was lower.

More than 20 per cent of the company’s shareholders voted against the proposed director remuneration report at its annual general meeting in May.

But SJP, which has suffered a sharp decline in its share price this year, told investors on Wednesday that reducing the firm’s long-term incentive plan ‘risks damaging its credibility.’

New boss: Mark Fitzpatrick to become chief executive of St James’s Place in December

SJP shares rose 4.42 per cent, or 29.20p, to 689.80p on Wednesday, having fallen more than 40 per cent in the past year.

In Wednesday’s update, the wealth management group noted that some shareholders had concerns over vesting results on 2020 performance share plan grants.

It added: ‘This minority of shareholders stated that they felt the Committee should apply a discretionary downward adjustment to the performance-based vesting result to take into account the decline in the share price at the time of grant in 2020 and the impact of this Was. On the number of shares given.

‘In addition, he felt that the clarifications provided in the remuneration report could have been enhanced to assist shareholders in their assessment of the underlying outcome decided by the committee.’

SJP shares fell about 3 percent in 2020, recovering from a nearly 40 percent post-lockdown price decline.

In response to these concerns, the SJP said: ‘Imposing implicit outcome reductions in addition to the restraints already mentioned above risks damaging the credibility of the PSP, noting also that there is no reciprocal upward adjustment. can be done. In the previous year at the time of grant the share price had “increased” resulting in a reduction in the number of shares granted.’

SJP shares were up more than 20 percent in 2019.

The SJP remuneration committee said it believed it had acted in the ‘best interests’ of the group and stakeholders by not implementing a downward adjustment in the performance-based implication result.

The group claimed it was ‘grateful’ for the investor response and said it would ‘take into account’ shareholders’ views on the issue in the future.

It added: ‘The board will continue to engage with shareholders and their representative bodies in line with our normal practice and will appropriately reflect their feedback in the 2023 directors’ remuneration report.’

SJP’s share price has fallen more than 40 percent so far this year.

It was forced last month to scrap controversial exit fees for new bond and pension investments while reforming its charging structure after facing scrutiny from regulators.

SJP has long been accused of charging customers exorbitant fees for financial advice and premature withdrawals.

The changes will see initial and ongoing fees charged on the ‘vast majority’ of new pension and bond investments, but no early withdrawal fees or introductory periods.

Reports of the move led to a selloff in SJP shares as investors were concerned about the potential impact on the group’s bottom line.

However, this week it emerged that SJP’s new pension fund clients may still have to pay higher fees.

Analysis of SJP’s updated fee structure has revealed that new pension fund customers will soon be paying more – and will continue to do so for 17 years.

Chief executive Andrew Croft saw his total pay, including cash and deferred bonuses, fall from £3.6 million in 2021 to £3.11 million last year, according to SJP’s annual report published in March.

Former Prudential boss Mark Fitzpatrick is taking over from Croft as chief executive of SJP next month.

