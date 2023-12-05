SSP Group resumes dividend as sales exceed pre-Covid levels

Owner of Upper Crust and Café Ritazza operates more than 600 food-to-go outlets

SSP Group has reinstated dividend payments after business grew last year due to a continued recovery in air and rail travel.

The owner of Upper Crust and Caffè Ritazza, which operates more than 600 food-to-go outlets in 37 countries, including Starbucks and Burger King franchises, intends to pay a dividend of 2.5 pence per share for the full year.

It last paid a dividend three years ago, before new debt arrangements at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the London-based firm from declaring any shareholder returns.

The pandemic hit SSP hard with a decline in footfall at the company’s rail and airport establishments due to work-from-home guidance and tough cross-border travel restrictions.

SSP’s annual sales have now exceeded pre-Covid levels, rising 37.7 per cent to more than £3 billion in the year ending September, thanks to bumper sales across all sectors amid the absence of Covid-related travel restrictions. Goes to increase.

Similar revenues increased by 31.5 per cent despite cost of living pressures and industrial action by railway workers in Britain and continental Europe.

The continued boom in air travel boosted trade in both sectors, while the latter market also benefited from the extended summer holiday season.

SSP’s business grew further as it significantly expanded its presence in North America through the opening of new outlets and the acquisition of midfield concessions.

Solid sales growth saw the company’s operating profit rise 82.3 per cent to £167 million and pre-tax profit nearly 250 per cent to £88 million.

Patrick Coveney, who became chief executive of SSP last year after a decade in charge of Irish food giant Greencore, praised the company’s ‘strong financial, operational and strategic progress’.

He said: ‘We continue to lay the foundation for accelerated expansion in key growth markets such as North America and Asia Pacific.’

SSP revealed its sales had risen 22 per cent at constant currency levels in the eight weeks since the start of October.

Although the economic backdrop remains challenging, SSP expects additional revenue growth this year, supported by a continued improvement in passenger demand and an increase in average spend per customer due to value growth.

The business expects an annual turnover of between £3.4 billion and £3.5 billion, driven by 6 to 10 per cent growth in like-for-like revenues and recent contract wins. Operating profit is also estimated at £210 million to £235 million.

SSP Group shares were 4.7 per cent higher at 223p on Tuesday morning, making them the second-highest gainer on the FTSE 250 index.

