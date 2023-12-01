SSE plc (LON:SSE) stock is going strong but fundamentals look weak: what impact could this have on the stock?

Most readers will already know that SSE (LON:SSE) stock is up a significant 14% over the past three months. However, in this article, we have decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as the long-term financial performance of a business ultimately determines market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on SSE’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How to calculate return on equity?

formula for roe Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SSE is:

6.8% = UK£726m ÷ UK£11b (based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for every £1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made a profit of £0.07.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

SSE’s earnings growth and 6.8% ROE

At first glance, SSE’s ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company’s ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 10.0%. Therefore, the flat earnings seen by SSE over the last five years could possibly be a result of low ROE.

We then compared SSE’s net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.8% over the same 5-year period, which is a bit worrying.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing this will help them establish whether the future of the stock is promising or ominous. If you’re wondering about SSE’s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio compared to its industry.

Is SSE reinvesting its profits efficiently?

With a high three-year average payout ratio of 52% (which means the company keeps only 48% of its earnings for reinvestment in its business), the majority of SSE’s profits are being paid out to shareholders, which in its absence Makes clear. Increase in earnings.

Furthermore, SSE has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years, which suggests that maintaining dividend payments is far more important to management, even if it comes at the expense of business growth. Current analyst estimates suggest that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to fall to 41% over the next three years. As a result, the expected decline in SSE’s payout ratio explains the estimated 14% increase in the company’s future ROE over the same period.

conclusion

Overall, the performance of SSE is quite disappointing. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment in the business, the company has seen disappointing earnings growth rates. Should that happen, the latest analyst forecasts suggest the company’s earnings will continue to expand. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

