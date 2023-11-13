Sri Lanka to use budget to fulfill some IMF promises as elections approach

(Bloomberg) — Sri Lanka is likely to raise taxes and curb spending in its annual budget to meet International Monetary Fund conditions and maintain a $3 billion bailout, but the government may delay some reforms in the run-up to elections next year. Can do.

Most read from Bloomberg

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce a budget deficit lower than the target of 7.9% of GDP last fiscal year and lay out a road map to boost investment to aid economic recovery. Wickremesinghe, who is also finance minister, needs to win over voters ahead of the presidential election in 2024.

“In presenting the budget, Wickremesinghe is caught between meeting IMF targets and setting himself up to win the elections,” said Dhananath Fernando, chief executive of the Advocata Institute, a Colombo-based think tank.

Wickremesinghe will present the budget at 12 noon on Monday. He came to power last year after a popular uprising ousted his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his role in the country’s worst financial crisis in seven decades.

The veteran politician secured a deal from the IMF for Sri Lanka and now he needs to ensure that the target is met to unlock funds under the programme. While progress on debt restructuring will be key to gaining IMF Executive Board approval for the $330 million disbursement, Sri Lanka is struggling to raise government revenues with the Washington-based lender forecasting a 15% shortfall this year .

“Higher taxes are important for Sri Lanka to continue receiving funding,” said Jimin Bang, an economist at Moody’s Analytics in Singapore. Bang expects the budget to be in line with IMF demands by increasing fiscal discipline, focusing on low-income households, and taking anti-corruption measures.

Sri Lanka’s bondholders will also be on track to meet IMF targets, which include reaching a primary surplus of 2.3% by 2025 and reducing debt to GDP from 128% last year.

on the verge

In 2022, food and fuel shortages led to long queues, while businesses were forced to close for weeks due to lack of dollars and supplies, sparking widespread anger. This year, there are signs of a turnaround as essential commodities are more readily available, foreign reserves have swelled again as tourists return to Sri Lanka and factories reopen.

Inflation has fallen from a peak of 70% last year and the central bank is cutting interest rates after an aggressive growth cycle.

The IMF said last month that a full recovery was not assured. It said Sri Lanka needs to keep fuel and electricity tariffs at market prices so that the government can recover costs.

Sri Lanka has approved the proposal to revise electricity tariffs on a quarterly basis every six months. But any increases in utility prices and higher taxes risk angering voters who are dealing with increases in personal and corporate taxes and a planned surge in the value-added tax.

Things are looking more promising on the loan restructuring front. Sri Lanka has exchanged local loans and entered into a temporary deal with the Export-Import Bank of China. A group of dollar bondholders also submitted a restructuring proposal, although it received an unfavorable initial response from the authorities.

“The focus now is on restructuring and making the debt sustainable,” said Advocata’s Fernando. “It is very important to provide stability to the private sector as the government now has little fiscal room to act, even if the debt is successfully restructured.”

–With the assistance of Asantha Sirimanne.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: www.bing.com