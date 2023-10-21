Minister of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe says the staff-level agreement, following the agreement with the IMF and the first review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, will accelerate the debt restructuring process as well as clear the outstanding balance to multilateral creditors. Will help in settlement.

The MP further said that according to the Presidential Media Division (PMD), Sri Lanka is set to receive the second tranche of USD 330 million following the approval of this staff-level agreement by the IMF Executive Board.

Semasinghe made the comments at a press conference held at the Presidential Media Center (PMC) on Friday (October 20) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

In her further remarks, the Minister of State elaborated: “Last night, we successfully reached staff-level agreement, which is an important step towards securing the second tranche under our agreement with the IMF through the Extended Fund Facility Is step. Prior to this achievement, a team from the International Monetary Fund conducted a two-week comprehensive review in Sri Lanka, which included detailed discussions on a variety of topics. Given the complexity and scope of the discussions, it was not possible to reach an agreement immediately.

“Subsequently, we continued our discussions during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held in Morocco. There, we had an in-depth discussion to clarify various aspects. Nevertheless, we felt it necessary to seek further clarifications on various matters, thereby continuing the discussion through the online forum after our return to Sri Lanka. The agreement, as it stands today, is the result of concerted efforts and dialogue between officials of the International Monetary Fund, the Central Bank, and the Finance Ministry.

“Despite Sri Lanka’s favorable status with the International Monetary Fund in March 2023, disruptions and misinterpretations emerged in recent weeks. “We have clearly stated inside and outside Parliament that there is no reason to fear executive committee approval or the release of the second tranche,” State Minister Semasinghe stressed. As a government, we maintained our confidence.”

Semasinghe underlined that the staff-level agreement, marking the completion of the program’s first review with the IMF, plays an important role in facilitating payments owed to multilateral creditors and accelerating the debt restructuring process. He reiterated that Sri Lanka is going to get the second tranche of US$ 330 million after the approval of the IMF Executive Board.

Additionally, he acknowledged the leadership and guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in these efforts, as well as the contributions of officials including the Governor of the Central Bank and the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance in making these achievements possible, the PMD said.

He said the staff-level agreement will enable the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other multilateral financial institutions to make the remaining payments, further accelerating debt restructuring efforts with international partners.

The Minister of State expressed hope that the agreements related to debt restructuring can be finalized soon in line with the Government’s objectives of reducing corruption and increasing transparency. He cited the IMF’s praise for Sri Lanka’s economic progress and said it reflected international confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

