After 10 episodes, “Squid Game: The Challenge” was finally declared the winner of its season one.

Sam, Mae and Phil were the final three.

The last game was unexpectedly Rock, Paper, Scissors. The winner received a prize of $4.56 million.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

“Squid Game: The Challenge” has finally been whittled down from 456 contestants to just one — and now, that winner is taking home $4.56 million.

The series, which is based on Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Korean-language Netflix drama “Squid Game,” premiered on Netflix in November. Like the original show, it features contestants battling through a variety of physical and mental challenges to obtain prize money, along with some additional tricks hand-crafted for reality television. Unlike the “Squid Game,” apparently, players aren’t killed when they’re eliminated—they simply lose the chance to take home millions.

The second batch of pre-finale episodes, which dropped on Netflix on November 29, left us with three finalists: Sam Lantz (016), Mae Whalen (287), and Phil Cain (451). They are the last three people standing after all the challenges.

Here’s a recap of how these three reached Wednesday’s finale — and who ultimately came out on top.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for the season one finale of “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

The three finalists from “Squid Game: The Challenge” season one await their fate. Netflix

Mae, Sam and Phil all have their ups and downs on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’.

Mae, Sam and Phil were not the camera’s favorites in the early episodes of the season, but the trio later emerged as some of the best players in the game.

For one, they were all assigned the second most difficult shape – the star – during the Delgona challenge and they managed to survive. And for another, they managed to overcome some of the game’s toughest interpersonal challenges based on the bonds they formed with other players.

Phil, Mae and Sam at the “Squid Game: The Challenge” event in Los Angeles, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

All three finalists were saved by another player during the dormitory test in episodes six and seven, reducing the player count from 31 to 20. Mae was chosen first, and Phil and Sam were saved by other dramas with whom they had connections.

However, Mai emerged as one of the game’s most ruthless players, publicly aiming to oust Ashley (278) in a dice game based on lack of teamwork during the Glass Bridge challenge. And in the final episode’s trust challenge arc, Mai targets her closest connection – and successfully eliminates him.

Phil is the MVP during the Faith Challenge round: not only does he guess his attacker correctly twice, but he also eliminates the last contestant, Hailey Parrott (355). Sam has, over the past few episodes, remained a steady presence, mediating Mae’s conflict with Ashley and strengthening her bond with Phil.

Going into the finale, Mai’s actions made her the biggest wild card — but it was still anyone’s game.

At last, Mai took home the final prize

Like the “Squid Game,” the final contestants end things with a formal dinner, but it’s not just for conversation. The three last players are given three buttons. Pressing one reveals a specific color – green saves the player and allows them to choose another finalist to proceed, gray has no effect, and red eliminates them immediately.

Mai willingly presses the first button, which turns gray. Sam presses the next button, which opens a red button resulting in his elimination. Phil and Mae mourn her loss and embrace – but Mae reveals in a confessional that she had expected Phil to be her final opponent.

After a night of decidedly less than perfect sleep, the two proceed to play the titular squid game – only to learn that they will end up with something completely different.

Final episode of “Squid Game: The Challenge”. Netflix

While the field is set up for Korean children to play games, Phil and Mae discover upon arrival that they will be playing Rock, Paper, Scissors instead. Winning a round of the game allows them to select a key from a box – and if it opens the safe at the top of the field, they win the entire game.

After several rounds – and several crucial tries – Mai is the one who successfully opens the safe, revealing a golden credit card.

Phil and Mae hug at the conclusion of “Squid Game: The Challenge”. Netflix

Mai says in a tearful confession, “Today is a day that confirms that anything is possible. Even when you feel hopeless and scared, you still have to pick yourself up, be a strong person.” And we have to concentrate.” “Whatever your fears are, fight with everything you’ve got, and you can achieve anything. And that was proven tonight.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” ends with a montage of the other contestants, reminding us that even after losing, the rest of the cast is alive and well. Then, of course, Mai has to put her golden card in the ATM, which shows a balance of $4.56 million.

It also reminds viewers that they could be the next person to take home this huge prize – provided they follow the link to join the next season.

Source: www.bing.com