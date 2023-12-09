'Squid Game: The Challenge' rejoined by a new show on Netflix's top 10 list

squid game Netflix

Netflix’s nightmare of Squid Game: The Challenge isn’t over yet, as the show has done well enough and is cheap enough to bring Season 2 to Netflix. Now it’s mired in controversy because its winner, announced in this week’s finale, has yet to receive the $4.56 million, but perhaps that was to avoid…spoilers? I don’t know.

Regardless, after the season finale and the reveal of the winner, Squid Game returned to the top of Netflix’s top 10 list, it quickly fell off the charts and was replaced by a new series. That would be ‘My Life with the Walter Boys,’ an adaptation of Ali Novak’s book starring a bunch of hot guys whose names you probably don’t know. I think it’s a romantic drama in which a teenager moves to a small town after a tragedy and meets the Walter Boys. While the 2014 book is a unique feature, interestingly, the show is not being labeled as a miniseries, meaning it can go beyond the source material for more seasons. Either that or the first book doesn’t end until the end.

At number two on the list is World War II: From the Frontlines, a documentary with a bunch of archival footage of the war that’s proving quite popular, narrated by John Boyega. This reminds me that Apple TV is going to be airing Masters of the Air early next year, which should be a powerful throwback to World War II, like Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

top 10 Netflix

Elsewhere, Obliterated falls from its brief stint at #1 to number four. No word yet on whether it’s been renewed for Season 2, but it’s still too early to know. Unless you’re into squid game, I guess.

Coming down on the list is a six-episode French series called Blood Coast which, like Obliterated, features a “rogue police captain and a team of adventurers” defending Marseille. School Spirits remains at the bottom of the list, and despite starring Cobra Kai’s Peyton List, without some improvement, it looks like another YA, supernatural series starring a young actress will be canceled by Netflix. It’s practically tradition at this point.

At the end of the list is Virgin River, which didn’t do very well this season, but has already been renewed as one of Netflix’s favorite low-key sleeper hits that were really cheap to make. Soon, we’ll see the final episodes of The Crown, then at the end of the month, Netflix’s most high-profile project is probably Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, where one of the two films will be released closer to the holidays.

