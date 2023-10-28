You may find some delicious acorn squash at your East Bay Farmers Market, like this selection from Halog Farms of Merced.

Winter squash is often thought of as an ornamental gourd used in the fall season. Most people are unfamiliar with the amazing variety of hard-shell winter squash available. They offer delicious, mildly sweet flavor and ease of cooking. Fry, then cut into cubes, mash or serve in the shell with a little brown sugar and butter.

Widely available at your farmers markets this season are often varieties not seen in your supermarket, such as honeynut (a smaller version of the butternut), Hubbard (a large gray-green oblong variety), buttercup. (dark green and small) and carnival squash (a small, mottled yellow-green variety). Try some of the varieties below this fall and winter.

Acorn squash: Its taste is nutty and meaty. It is popular because of its size – an acorn squash can be cut in half and cooked for two servings. The biggest drawback is that the peel is quite hard, so it is difficult to cut.

butternut squash: This sweet variety is light yellow-orange in color and has a nutty flavor. Butternut squash is popular because it is easy to use, with its rind so thin that it can be removed with a vegetable peeler. It has the shape of a long gourd.

Hubbard Squash: It has a bumpy, thick skin with a golden, blue-gray or green color. Its pulp is richer and slightly sweeter than banana squash.

Kabocha Squash: It is round with a flat top and dark green color with white stripes. The deep orange flesh is tasty but less moist than most other squash, similar to the fluffiness of a russet potato.

spaghetti squash: Generally mild squash flavor. Yellow inside and out. After it is cooked, you can stick a fork into its pulp and take out long yellow strands that look like spaghetti. Although it tastes like squash, the “noodles” can serve as a low-calorie alternative to pasta.

Delicata Squash: Very tasty small squash with thin skin that does not require peeling. Its light yellow skin has dark green stripes and its yellow pulp tastes somewhat like sweet potato. Cut it lengthwise, take out the seeds and fry it with olive oil, salt and pepper.

General Tips: Winter squash is usually not peeled before cooking. It is usually prepared by steaming, boiling or roasting. Spices used with winter squash go well with sweet potatoes: brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice or cloves. Cooked garlic adds a nutty sweetness, and the herbs bring out their natural flavor. They can be eaten in their shells or taken out and mashed like potatoes.

Be very careful when cutting hard-skinned varieties like acorns, as they tend to slip and slide when you try to cut them. You may have to place a knife on the squash and tap it with a hammer to get started. Of course, use a very sharp knife.

You can find some delicious winter squash from Hallow Farms in Merced and FT Fresh in Fresno at your East Bay Farmers Market.

Debra Morris is a publicity coordinator for the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association. Contact her at [email protected].

Recipe: Kabocha Squash Soup

Material

One kabocha squash, seeded, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

a chopped carrot

a finely chopped onion

two tablespoons of butter

Two to three tablespoons heavy cream

parsley for garnish (optional)

four cups vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Instruction

Carefully cut and peel the kabocha squash, then remove the seeds. Cut the squash into 1-inch cubes. Cut onion and carrot into pieces.

Add butter to a stock pot on the stove. Once melted, add chopped carrots and onions to it. Cook on medium flame for a few minutes until the onion becomes almost transparent and light brown. Add kabocha and vegetable stock. Shake.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until kabocha is tender, about 45 minutes. Add the heavy cream, season with salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Blend until smooth with an immersion blender or place in a standing blender, blend the mixture and pour it back into the pot. Add more salt and pepper as per taste. Shake. Serve with a parsley garnish and a dollop of cream, if desired.

Source: www.eastbaytimes.com