Renowned video game publisher Square Enix has unveiled an NFT auction program for its blockchain-backed game Symbiogenesis.

In a Nov. 24 post on X (formerly Twitter), Final Fantasy creator Square Enix shared its plans to sell Symbiogenesis NFTs in three rounds.

Starting next week, it’s finally time for the auction to begin! Phase 1: 11/27 12:00 – 11/28 11:59 (JST)

Phase 2: 11/30 12:00 – 12/1 11:59 (JST)

Phase 3: 12/2 12:00 – 12/3 11:59 (JST) More details here https://t.co/MFprrApwio#Symbiogenesis — Symbiogenesis -NFT Art＆Game Project- | Square Enix (@symbiogeneticPR) 24 November 2023

As per the announcement, the first auction will be held from November 27 to November 28, the second from November 30 to December 1. The final round of the auction will take place between December 2 and December 3.

Five hundred character NFTs will be launched for Chapter 1 of Symbiogenesis, with ten unique NFT characters introduced into the ecosystem in the initial auction. The second auction will feature 90 additional characters, and the final round will contribute 400 NFT characters to the game.

According to Square Enix, the first phase will be available exclusively to stakeholders, indicating participation of only early investors during the November 27–28 phase.

However, subsequent phases will open to those participating in the permission-based entry campaign. The campaign ran from November 7 to November 21 and involved collectors participating in various quizzes and a treasure hunt within a prototype of the Symbiogenesis universe.

Symbiogenesis is the culmination of Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda’s desire to get into Web3 gaming, which he expressed at the beginning of the year.

In July, the company partnered with blockchain gaming firm Enjin to produce NFTs involving physical trading cards and action figures based on Final Fantasy VII characters.

Square Enix describes Symbiogenesis as a “digital collectible art project”, promising an engaging, narrative-driven gaming experience. It revolves around characters and items minted as Ethereum (ETH) NFTs on the Polygon (MATIC) network and is scheduled to launch in December following an initial NFT mint.

