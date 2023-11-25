table of contents

The developer behind the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts franchises is preparing to launch its first original Ethereum NFT game. Now, details about the first NFT mint have also emerged.

Square Enix has announced the auction dates for its upcoming Symbiogenesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the process set to begin on November 27.

Symbiogenesis NFT auction dates announced

According to a post on November 24, the Square Enix team said it will sell the NFTs in three batches. The first batch will be auctioned from November 27 to November 28. The second batch of auctions will start on November 30 and will continue till December 4. The third and final auction of NFTs will begin on December 2 and continue till December 3. At the beginning of the month, Square Enix announced a unique approach to NFT minting, saying it would not hold a public mint for Symbiogenesis. Instead, the developer said it will roll out character NFTs as rewards for fans participating in the game’s official Discord server for two weeks.

“Starting next week, it’s finally time for the auction to begin! Step 1: 11/27 12:00 – 11/28 11:59 (JST) Step 2: 11/30 12:00 – 12/1 11:59 (JST) Step 3: 12/2 12:00 – 12/ 3 11:59 (JST).”

The entry campaign began on November 7 and ended on the 21st, asking collectors to participate in several quizzes and a treasure hunt that took place within a prototype version of the game. In this campaign, participants earned NFT relics and earned points for participating in Phase 2. The top 50 scores can receive NFTs in Phase 2, and so can 40 random participants from ranks 51 to 300. The remaining participants can bid on the items in Phase 3.

Square Enix plans to launch 500 character NFTs for Chapter 1 of Symbiogenesis, with 10 characters in the first wave, 90 in the second, and 400 in the third wave.

Symbiogenesis Game

Square Enix, the entity behind the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts franchises, has described Symbiogenesis as a “story-unlocking NFT entertainment” game, which is scheduled to launch on December 21. The game revolves around characters who are minted as Ethereum NFTs, as well as other NFTs created on the layer-2 scaling network Polygon.

Square Enix created the famous Final Fantasy franchise, which, according to the developer, has sold over 173 million units. The developer launched Final Fantasy NFT trading cards on March 31 and also announced a partnership with Web3 infrastructure provider Elixir in April.

Source: cryptodaily.co.uk