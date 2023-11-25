Square Enix enters NFT gaming with Symbiogenesis auction – Cryptosaurus

Tokyo-based video game developer Square Enix has announced plans to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its upcoming title Symbiogenesis in three separate phases from November 27 to December 3.

on 24th November to do At X, the Final Fantasy creator shared that the first NFT auction will take place on November 27-28 and will offer 10 unique character NFTs in the Symbiogenesis ecosystem. A total of 500 NFTs will be available during this initial phase.

Starting next week, it’s finally time for the auction to begin! Phase 1: 11/27 12:00 – 11/28 11:59 (JST)

Phase 2: 11/30 12:00 – 12/1 11:59 (JST)

Phase 3: 12/2 12:00 – 12/3 11:59 (JST) More details here https://t.co/MFprrApwio#symbiote — Symbiogenesis -NFT Art＆Game Project- | Square Enix (@symbiogeneticPR) 24 November 2023

The second phase will run from November 30 to December 1 and will add an additional 90 unique NFT characters, followed by the third and final phase from December 2-3 that will add 400 more character NFTs.

According to Square Enix, the first round of auction will be open only to early stakeholders and investors of the project. However, later phases will include participants of a permission-based campaign that ran earlier this month and involved fans completing various quizzes and treasure hunts in the Symbiogenesis prototype environment.

Symbiogenesis represents Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda’s aspirations to enter the Web3 gaming space, in which he first expressed interest earlier this year. The project is described by Square Enix as a “digital collectible art project” that will provide players with an engaging, story-driven experience.

The NFTs will be minted on the Polygon network as Ethereum tokens and will use blockchain technology to verify ownership. The game is expected to launch in December after an initial NFT sale.

