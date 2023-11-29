Square Enix auction dates, Azuki DAO rebranded to Bean: Nifty Newsletter

In this week’s newsletter, read about footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is facing a lawsuit after promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to crypto exchange Binance, and find out how an NFT collector helped a journalist. Hacking attempt by impersonator foiled. In other news, Azuki DAO is rebranding to Bean, game developer Square Enix has announced an NFT collection, and a user claimed $11 million worth of tokens in a recent Blur airdrop.

Cristiano Ronaldo sued for promoting Binance, unregistered securities

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo faces a class-action lawsuit for allegedly participating in the sale of unregistered securities in partnership with crypto exchange Binance. The famous football player inked a multi-year partnership with the exchange to promote his NFT collection linked to the NFT-focused branch of Binance.

The legal complaint argued that Ronaldo encouraged his millions of followers to invest using Binance and contributed to its growth. The plaintiffs also allege that Ronaldo’s NFT sale successfully promoted the exchange, leading to a 500% increase in searches after the first sale.

BAYC owner narrowly escapes fake Forbes scam after being asked to bring a banana

Pseudonymous NFT trader “Krumz” avoided a scam that could have stolen NFTs from his stash. According to the trader, a man impersonating a Forbes journalist asked for an interview about the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection.

During the interview, the scammer asked Krumz to click on a button to allow the interview to be recorded and tried to distract him by asking him to say something like his BAYC NFT. Scammers took control of his screen, but Krumz foiled the hacking attempt before he lost anything.

Azuki DAO changes name to “Bean” as it drops lawsuit against founder

Azuki DAO, an informal decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created for the NFT collection of the same name, announced that it is rebranding as “Bean.” The DAO is also withdrawing its proposed lawsuit against Azuki founder Zgabond.

According to Azuki developers, the DAO will become a memecoin project and join the ecosystem of Ethereum layer-2 platform Blast. The developers also claimed that Bean has already secured an investment of $10 million for its development and acceleration.

Square Enix announces auction dates for Symbiogenesis NFTs

Square Enix, the developer of popular game franchises like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, has started auctioning its Symbiogenesis NFTs. A social media announcement states that the first batch is scheduled for November 27-28, while the second batch will roll out from November 30 to December 4. The third batch of NFTs will also come up for auction on December. 2-3.

Symbiogenesis is a blockchain game that Square Enix is ​​currently developing. The game will include Web3 elements such as Ethereum-based NFTs.

User Claims $11 Million in Blur Token Rewards on NFT Marketplace Season 2 Airdrop

A user who participated in the recent airdrop of NFT marketplace Blur has claimed nearly $11 million worth of tokens. A wallet with ENS tag “hanwe.eth” Over 22 million Blur tokens were claimed in the season two airdrop of the NFT platform. The owner of the address celebrated on social media and posted his awards for everyone to see.

While some people seemed happy with the results, NFT whale Jeffrey Hwang, who bashed Blurb after the airdrop, seemed unhappy with the rewards. It is known that Hwang attempted what some consider to be the largest NFT dump, with the aim of generating more profits through the airdrop.

Source: cointelegraph.com