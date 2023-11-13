The Gold Coast cleaning company, founded less than a year ago, has raised $2 million to further develop its AI-powered technology to monitor workers, with its co-founder claiming he’s already working on it in prototype form. Is helping in increasing the productivity of employees.

The skills shortage is impacting many sectors, particularly in the cleaning industry, which their business Spruce is disrupting through on-demand services From December 2022, entrepreneurs Leo Plaza and Broden Johnson have set out to develop an AI technology Thought about that could solve the productivity crisis.

While worker surveillance technology may give rise to thoughts of a dystopian ‘Big Brother’ style privacy invasion, Plaza emphasizes early stage, the on-body camera vision used at Spruce can give workers peace of mind and awareness at work. sending out.

He believes the model frees these people from unfair blame if problems arise, but most importantly, it encourages high quality work that would otherwise go unrecognized or unrewarded.

Plaza explains, “I get a lot of cleaners who tell me, ‘There’s no point in me doing a good job, because no one’s actually seen what I’m doing,’ and so they just do the bare minimum. “It takes place,” explains Plaza. business news australia,

“Traditional cleaning companies treat all cleaners the same – the good ones don’t get the recognition they deserve, and the bad ones get paid the same as the good ones.”

“It’s not just for productivity, but it’s for support and connecting with them and the security component. Additionally, the computer vision that we’re using is very similar to the way Tesla works – we can see That’s what the cleaner is actually doing, and if they’re they’re very productive, we’ll be able to pay them more, because we’re measuring productivity second with AI.”

On this last point, he clarifies that productivity is not just about speed, but about quality, as most customers would prefer to pay attention to details even if the work takes longer as it leads to unnecessary supervision and call- Back can be avoided.

He says, “That’s what our algorithms are going to look for. They’re not going to look for someone who’s had three coffees and a Red Bull and they’re just running around; we’re going to investigate.”

“In the case of a hotel, we’re going to make sure they’ve checked under the bed, under the couch, and they’ve really scrubbed all surfaces.”

Spruce, whose founders were finalists in the Startup and Digital Disruptor categories 2023 Gold Coast Young Entrepreneur AwardsInitially the goal was to raise $500,000, but ended up securing $2 million as a combination of sweat equity from investors, developers, and angels.

The lead investor is Gold Coast-based FuseLabs, formerly known as Simple Click and founded in 2015 by Arve Soland and Stuart Bond, while syndicate AngelLoop played a key role in securing the angel investor component.

“This will fund the entire development of the app, including the development of the AI ​​computer vision piece for the devices we’re going to put on the cleaners,” Plaza says.

“The investors and engineers at Fuse Labs, they will be able to cover the entire growth with this investment. We’re giving them 10 percent equity in the business to start with, and up to 15 percent in total if they hit They are awarding a stake of Rs. 100,000. Certain milestones. Those milestones are tied to the valuation of the company. For example, if we achieve a valuation of $50 million by 2025, they will be awarded additional stock.

“We’re keeping the development local, and that’s really exciting to me because a lot of people now go to India, the Philippines and whatnot to get apps done, and we’re very excited to be able to do that on Gold. The coast is excited.”

He further said that AngelLoop CEO Simon Horn went “above and beyond” to help the startup raise funds, as the Plaza traveled from Hervey Bay to Toowoomba to Byron Bay in a road show to drum up interest.

“It’s not a huge amount, but what they’re telling me is that the amount of money you’ve raised in these market conditions is remarkable,” he says.

Fuze Labs co-founder Stuart Bond says he was attracted to Spruce because of its innovative approach to revolutionizing the commercial cleaning industry.

“Using computer vision and language models to increase efficiency and reach is particularly exciting, as it aligns with my passion for leveraging technology to solve real-world problems,” he says.

“We are eager to contribute to a platform that is set to redefine the marketplace with its on-demand services.

“With over two decades in software development, I have been fortunate to contribute to transformational projects, including the development of BidCrete, an e-commerce solution that streamlines the procurement process in the concrete industry. Interval “My experience in building platforms that bridge traditional industries will be instrumental in achieving Spruce’s ambitious goals.”

Bond points out that Fuse Labs, a bootstrapped company, has long been reinvesting its profits in innovation, with its investment portfolio also including Gold Coast company Edify Medical, whose app interprets complex language from medical literature in multiple languages. Helps to express.

Plaza says Spruce has seen rapid growth with the cleaning service model alone, but its real impact will come from a two-pronged model of services.

“First of all, we are offering on-demand commercial cleaning services for the first time, so you can instantly get a price, book and pay, and receive a cleaner within 24 hours of arriving. This That’s the first thing we’re enabling through technology,” Plaza explains.

He explains that it has unexpectedly begun work to fill the gaps that larger commercial cleaning companies have been unable to close, and while the main focus is on southeast Queensland, Spruce has received requests from remote locations in NSW and Victoria. Are being received.

“We’re continuing to see an increase in the number of sign-ups from cleaners, and we’re coincidentally finding a new market – places that already have cleaners are coming to us to bolster their labor force, thanks to Because of the on-demand aspect,” he says.

“There are no real physical limits to our approach because it is all technically enabled. It’s just the budget doesn’t allow us to go across the country yet, but we find ourselves cleaning up in remote areas “

He claims that the other piece of the puzzle, worker monitoring technology, is going to attract employees “100 times more”, giving them “a whole new level of support, security and also allowing them to showcase their performance”.

“When they make more money, it fixes the supply and demand problem, and that’s what allows us to get cleaners on tap,” he says.

“By connecting cleaners and potentially the entire low-skilled area through these on-body cameras, and getting two-way feedback with the worker, we make them four times more productive.

“We were aiming for 2x productivity, but we’re seeing from experiments that it’s like 4x productivity when cleaners are being monitored and supported through this tool.”

Spruce co-founder Broden Johnson is also the founder of Gold Coast-based digital marketing agency Yaak, as well as other businesses Eight Fifty Espresso and Hello Reviews.

