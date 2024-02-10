Spring home buying season is just around the corner. Real estate professionals say this year’s crowd could push prices up 5% after a weak 2023.

Real estate experts say the housing market is set to see a larger-than-usual surge in home buying in the spring — which could send home prices soaring through the end of 2024.

This isn’t what economists originally expected for the housing market this year. Redfin had previously predicted that prices would remain mostly stable, with a modest 1% decline projected in December.

But there’s even more potential now, with Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather based on his updated forecast that the spring buying season will be significantly stronger than last year.

Fairweather estimates that the spring home buying rush — which typically begins in early March and begins to wane in the late summer — could push home prices up 5% by the end of the year. He said that home sales may also increase by 5% by the end of the year.

Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen projects similar increases in home prices and sales, attributed to a spring housing boom that is likely to be stronger and longer than last year. Olsen thinks increased buyer interest could push prices up 3.6% by year’s end, while Zillow-counted home sales will remain relatively stable.

Olsen says some buyer interest was already evident when mortgage rates dropped late last year. In December, Zillow saw an increase in search interest for homes, as well as increased interest in home showings.

Redfin real estate agents are also already starting to see an increase in buyer interest. Fairweather said more buyers are shopping around but waiting to pull the trigger on purchasing a home — another possible sign that the spring months will see more growth than usual this year.

“I think we’ve hit rock bottom and the only way to go from here is up,” Fairweather said.

Low rates are melting the market

A pick-up in activity this spring will provide an escape from the anemia of 2023, when the housing market was stuck at low levels due to high interest rates, which created a “lock-in” effect that scared off both buyers and sellers.

As mortgage rates continue to decline, this dynamic is beginning to change. Rates have fallen from a high of nearly 8% in October to about 6.6% over the past week, according to Freddie Mac data.

That’s a big incentive for potential buyers to come back into the market, Fairweather said — a key reason the housing market is expected to be strong this year.

Meanwhile, more homeowners are beginning to realize that they can’t wait for mortgage rates to drop, Fairweather said. Borrowing costs aren’t returning to their pandemic-era lows anytime soon, and many potential sellers are being forced to list due to life events like a wedding, or the need to relocate for a new job. Is.

Still, it is unlikely that the housing market will see a complete turnaround. According to Redfin data, sales will still be significantly lower than during the pandemic, given that home sales are projected to decline by a whopping 19% in 2023. Meanwhile, Zillow-counted home inventories were still 25% below their pre-pandemic benchmark in January.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a huge surge. It’s hard to imagine where that huge amount would come from,” Olsen said, noting that most homeowners still feel trapped in their homes because of high mortgage rates. are doing. “Until we see mortgage rates really improve, we don’t expect owners to come back very quickly.”

Fairweather and Olsen predict that mortgage rates are set to decline only modestly in 2024. Redfin and Zillow both estimate that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will likely fall to around its current level of 6.5% by the end of the year.

Rates have fallen significantly in recent months as the market expects the Fed to ease monetary policy this year. Still, the Fed’s own view is that it is prepared to cut rates by only 75 basis points this year, about half the amount investors are pricing in.

Fairweather said, “I think the market has built up a lot of expectations about what the Fed is going to do. So we’ll need to see some surprises and positive things that could push rates lower than ever before.” “

Affordability conditions continue to improve after a rough year for the housing market. Home prices are projected to reach near-record highs in 2023, according to Redfin, with the average U.S. home price hitting $425,000 last June. Meanwhile, home sales last year fell to their lowest level since 1995, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Source: www.businessinsider.com