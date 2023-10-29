Spread ham salad with hard-boiled eggs

Ham Salad in Croissant Sandwich – LauriePatterson/Getty Images

Ham salad is the sweet and salty relative of protein-forward favorites like chicken salad or tuna salad. Making ham salad is as simple as coating the ham in creamy dressing and adding any extras to enhance the flavor and texture. These extras can also come in handy to enhance a ham salad if you’re working with less canned ham or leftovers than usual. That said, when the craving for ham salad is too intense to deny but help is needed, one can easily add some volume with something like butter or a hard-boiled egg.

Whether they’re mixed together on a breakfast plate or in a salad bowl, ham and eggs are an iconic pairing whose flavors complement each other so well. Both the ham and eggs (but especially the yolk) are delicious and of delicious quality. Yet, thanks to the sweet flavor of the meat, there’s also a pleasant contrast to that umami, which makes both more delicious.

Apart from the deliciousness they provide, eggs also prove to be the perfect way to enhance a ham salad as they are quite filling and pack a lot of protein. Eggs also help you stay on budget, since they are relatively inexpensive. Not to mention that because they’re a main ingredient, eggs become an easy addition that won’t require a second trip to the grocery store.

It’s Easy to Make the Best Ham Salad with Eggs (and a Few Other Additions)

Ham Salad with Boiled Eggs – Marina Eroshenko/Getty Images

Ham salad can be made in many different ways. Traditionally, the ham is often left in large pieces. Analogous to ham, you may consider cutting hard-boiled eggs into larger pieces like slices or wedges for better consistency. If you’re working with flaked or finely chopped ham, it would be wise to cut the eggs into smaller pieces. Just note that the latter will give you a smoother result often referred to as deviled ham rather than ham salad.

As for what else you can add to enhance Eggy Ham Salad, remember that the more ingredients, the better. Although herbs, spices and sauces will contribute complexity, the real goal is to give the salad some weight, which is why chopped celery, bell peppers, water chestnuts and onions are all good starting points. However, ingredients like buttery avocado, hearty beans, or decadent cheese can give ham salad an especially satisfying edge.

After everything is chopped and mixed together, the last way to enhance ham salad is to change the way it is served. Use it to top crackers, layer it on sandwiches, or add a scoop to lettuce wraps. No matter what you decide, you’ll be surprised at how far a spread salad will go!

